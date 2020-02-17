Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Really Wanted To Claim The Prize, Says Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill has recently revealed in an interview with an entertainment portal, tidbits about co-contestant Sidharth Shukla's Bigg Boss 13 journey. Despite being a co-contestant, she was also an avid supporter and confidante of Sidharth inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. When asked about her feelings when Siddarth won, Shehnaaz Gill revealed her opinions on the matter.

Shehnaaz Gill says Sidharth Shukla really wanted to win

In an interview with a channel, Shehnaaz Gill reportedly said that she used to tell Sidharth Shukla inside the Bigg Boss 13 house that he would definitely win the show. She also pointed that on countless occasions she had said if she did not manage to win Bigg Boss 13, then Shehnaaz wanted Siddarth to win the show. The reason being, she knew Sidharth had the drive to win the show.

Shehnaaz Gill also reportedly added that if Sidharth Shukla had not won Bigg Boss 13 he would definitely be sad. Shehnaaz did not want to see him sad so she kept encouraging him throughout. She also explained that Sidharth was very passionate about Bigg Boss 13.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were very close friends inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Fans loved their equation and even created the hashtag #SidNaaz which trended on social media. Shehnaaz Gill was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 13 alongside Para Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Aarti Singh and Rashami Desai. The grand finale of the show was hosted on February 15, 2020. Bigg Boss 13 winner, however, was Sidharth Shukla. He took home the trophy along with a whopping amount of ₹40 lakhs.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill will be appearing next on the televised swayamvar, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The show will also star Shehnaaz's Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant, Paras Chhabra. It will start airing on February 17, 2020.

