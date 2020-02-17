All You Need To Know About 'Bigg Boss 13' Winner Sidharth Shukla

The popular season of Bigg Boss 13 finally came to an end on February 15, 2020, with Sidharth Shukla taking home the winning trophy. Sidharth Shukla is one of the most celebrated faces on Indian television but his stint on Bigg Boss made him a household name. The Balika Vadhu actor unleashed his varied shades inside the house, be it his angry young man avatar or his endearing goofy side which was a treat for his fans. As Sidharth finally emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, here is all you need to know about him.

Sidharth made his debut with the TV show, Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na

Sidharth Shukla started his acting career with the television show, Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He was also seen in shows like Jane Pehchane Se Yeh Ajnabi and Love You Zindagi. But it was the show Balika Vadhu which made him a household name. He essayed the role of the protagonist Anandi's second husband, Shiv. Sidharth also participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa in the year 2013. The following year, he was seen in the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. He also won a Stardust award for Best Performance In A Supporting Role for his stint in the film.

Sidharth also turned host for the show Savdhaan India

Sidharth has also hosted the crime show, Savdhaan India. He also participated in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 which was hosted by Arjun Kapoor. Even though he was eliminated in the initial weeks, he returned to the show as a wild card contestant. He also went on to win the show.

In 2017, he garnered immense popularity as he essayed the role of Parth in the show, Dil Se Dil Tak opposite Rashami Desai and Jasmin Bhasin. Sidharth has also been allegedly in a relationship with actors like Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala, Arti Singh and Jasmin Bhasin. Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde recently claimed that she was in a relationship with him.

