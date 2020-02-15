Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Wins The Show? Leaked Pic Of Him With Trophy Goes Viral

Bigg Boss is famous for its controversies, Weekend Ka Waar episodes and hosting fun-filled games. Just like every season, Bigg Boss 13 has been at the top position of the TRP charts, as the contestants have successfully managed to entertain the audience since the show’s inception.

Be it the fun-filled captaincy tasks or the exciting nomination processes, fans of the much-loved show seemingly enjoy the gossip fodder provided by the contestants of the show.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s Fan Rejoice His Glorious Journey On The Show

As Bigg Boss 13 is just a couple of hours away from the finale, several unseen videos and pictures of the contestants from the sets of Bigg Boss finale have taken over social media. As seen in one such picture shared by a fan on social media, Sidharth can be seen accepting his winner’s trophy. Here are the details.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Gets Teary-eyed Looking At His Journey With Sidharth Shukla; Watch

Sidharth Shukla takes home the Bigg Boss 13 trophy?

Recently, the makers of Bigg Boss 13 introduced the winner’s trophy for this season. Since then, fans of the show have been anticipating for the winner’s name to be announced and have been flooding social media with posts and pictures, supporting their favourite contestant.

As seen in one of the recent unseen pictures shared by fans of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla can be seen flashing a big smile with the winner’ trophy in hand. However, no official statements about the winner have been passed by the makers of Bigg Boss. If the rumours are to be believed, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz are the top three contestants of the show. However, it remains to be seen who takes away the trophy home. Take a look at the picture shared by the fan:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: THIS Is How Fans Are Supporting Asim Riaz & Sidharth Shukla Ahead Of Finale

Fans trends social media with #SidharthShuklaForTheWin

I think this is the first time when @tehseenp and @Shehzad_Ind are supporting a single guy.#SidharthShuklaForTheWin — ᴬⁱˢᵃ ᴸᵃᵈᵏᵃ (@tripathi24__) February 15, 2020

#SidharthShuklaForTheWin#VoteForSidharthShukla

5 Hours se kam time bcha he

Can't wait yaro pic.twitter.com/1L9LtZ4nrb — iam siddharth Shukla fan (@iamsaga18185477) February 15, 2020

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: THIS Is How Fans Are Supporting Asim Riaz & Sidharth Shukla Ahead Of Finale

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.