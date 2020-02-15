Bigg Boss 13: THIS Is How Fans Are Supporting Asim Riaz & Sidharth Shukla Ahead Of Finale

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most popular seasons of this reality show. After a tumultuous journey of about five months, this season is coming to an end. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 will be hosted today and fans almost the whole nation is gearing up for the event. Surviving in the show for all these months, Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaz Gill, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra have made it to the finals.

The supporters are going out all the way to show support to their favourite contestants. In the last few moments before the finale, before Bigg Boss voting closes, fans are doing all they can to help their favourite contestants win. In Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla are touted to be the probable winners. Both seemed have played a really good game so far and impressed fans too.

The two Bigg Boss 13 contestants managed to gather a huge number of followers who have gone out of their way to show support for Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. They also got their respective hashtags from their fans, namely #AsimRiazForTheWin and #Sidhearts. Not only that, Asim seems to be one step ahead of Sidharth since the international WWE fame, John Cena also shared Asim's picture on his official Instagram account not once but twice!

Asim Riaz supporters

Sidharth Shukla supporters

