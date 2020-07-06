Sidharth Shukla’s 7-year-old Fan Buys A ‘star’ For The Actor From His Birthday Money

Sidharth Shukla garnered a massive fan-following after he emerged as the winner in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. These fans often shower the actor with immense love and adulation on social media. But recently one of the youngest fans of the Balika Vadhu actor has gone the extra mile to do something special for him.

Sidharth Shukla's young fan buys a star for him

The young fan went on to purchase a star on the actor's name. The fan who goes by the name Jashmann and is only 7-year-old, bought a star for Sidharth with his birthday money and named it after him. This gesture from the Dil Se Dil Tak actor's fan is truly endearing and heart-warming. Take a look at the tweet about the gift from Sidharth's young 'Sidheart'.

He bought a 🌟 today for star @sidharth_shukla from his birthday money . Little gift from little sidheart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/y9vIRWgSGd — neetu (@neetu_sahota) July 3, 2020

Sidharth Shukla on online trolling

The Bigg Boss 13 winner also often takes out time to interact with his die-hard fans. The actor has also become quite active on social media, much to the happiness of his fans. Sidharth was recently quipped by a portal on how does he react to the online trolling and negative criticisms on social media. To this, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor said that a celebrity always has a choice. He added that if someone is trolling them, they can choose to react or not to react as life goes on.

Further talking about his take on dealing with negativity in real life, Sidharth also said that he feels that negativity does not come from within, but it comes from others. He also stated that people bring their negativity out. Ending his conversation on the same, Sidharth went on to conclude that he blessed the negative people that they are filled with more positivity.

Apart from that, there are often several rumours around the actor that keep surfacing on social media. Sidharth addressed this to and said that he has often laughed at rumors about him, which are floating occasionally. The actor added he cannot justify or give credits to the rumors as they are 'funny', 'baseless' and 'outrageous' at the same time. He further went on to say that during his stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house, a couple of speculations about him were broken.

