Sidharth Shukla's Words On 'life' And 'sportsman Spirit' Win Hearts; Fans Say 'true King'

Recently, actor Sidharth Shukla added a photo to his Instagram wall, which featured him in a blue jersey teamed with a pair of black denim. With the messy hair, Sidharth Shukla was seen striking an intense pose. Instagramming the photo, Sidharth Shukla wrote a caption that read, "If life’s a sport .... play it with sportsman spirit..... [with a winked emoticon]". As soon as Sidharth Shukla shared the photo, his fans and followers showered love on it as it bagged more than 138k likes within a few minutes and still counting. Before checking out what fans have to say, scroll down to take a look.

Sidharth Shukla in blue jersey:

A section of his fans went gaga over his looks while a few flooded the comments section with fire emoticons. One of his fans, wrote, 'My blueberry pie!' meanwhile another fan believed that he is a 'true king'. As in the photo, Sidharth Shukla is seen looking straight into the camera, a fan penned the lyrics of popular sing, which 'Aise na dekho tum mujhe seene se laga lunga'.

Sidharth Shukla has often taken the internet by storm with his posts, in which he is seen sporting a football jersey. A couple of days back, Sidharth shared a photo, in which, he is wearing a yellow jersey. While posing for the picture, Sidharth is seen standing opposite to a mirror.

Apart from his smoking hot pictures, Sidharth Shukla has often grabbed the headlines for his work and piece of mind on current affairs. Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss' latest season a few months ago. During his stay inside the Bigg Boss house, Sidharth Shukla’s chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill was loved by fans. Their closeness on the show became one of the biggest talking points even after the show was over. Sidharth Shukla, however, denied all such claims and added that they are only good friends instead.

After Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill also starred together in a music video. Titled Bhula Dunga, the song was a massive hit. Fans have even termed Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s pairing as ‘SidNaaz’. Additionally, there have been several reports that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will be teaming up again for a music video but there has been no confirmation yet.

