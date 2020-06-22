Sidharth Shukla Opens Up On Trolls & Negativity: 'You Can Just Flip The Page, Go Ahead'

Recently, actor Sidharth Shukla, in his interview with a leading entertainment portal, talked about trolling on social media and how he reacts to it. Sidharth also opened up about the negativity and criticism celebrities receive online. Sidharth Shukla stated that these trolling and negative aspects of social media does not make any difference in an individual's life if they flip the page and go ahead.

Sidharth Shukla's take on online trolls and negativity

Interestingly, Sidharth Shukla was asked to share his piece of mind on online trolling, to which, he replied that a celebrity always has a choice. If someone is trolling them, they can choose between to react or not to react as life goes on, said Sidharth. Further talking about his take on dealing with negativity in real life, Sidharth Shukla said that he feels that negativity does not come from within, but it comes from others. He stated that people bring their negativity out. Ending his conversation on the same, Sidharth concluded that he blessed the negative people that they are filled with more positivity.

As the conversation moved ahead, the Bigg Boss 13 winner also opened up about rumour mills and how he is taking speculations about him. Elaborating the same, he said that he has often laughed at rumours about him, which are floating. He added that he cannot justify or give credits to the rumours as they are 'funny', 'baseless' and 'outrageous' at the same time. He also added that during his stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house, a couple of speculations about him were broken.

Sidharth Shukla's projects

Talking about the professional front, Sidharth Shukla was last seen in Salman Khan's popular reality show. After staying inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner of the show. Later, he was seen romancing with his BB13 co-participant Shahnaaz Gill in a music-video, Bhula Dunga.

Darshan Raval's music-video was an instant hit, as SidNaaz fans were eagerly waiting to watch Sidharth and Shehnaaz together on the screens. Apart from TV and music-video, he has also marked his debut in Bollywood. With Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Sidharth started his film career.

