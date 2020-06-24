Shehnaaz Gill Opens Up On Her Bond With Sidharth Shukla After Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 was the most viewed Indian reality television show. It was full of non-stop entertainment. With the ugliest fights to the happiest moments, the season had seen it all. In the midst of all the drama that went about in the Bigg Boss 13 house, fans witnessed a very unique friendship between Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, that seemed to have turned into romance by the end of the show. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill revealed in an interview about her bond with Sidharth Shukla since after the show. Read ahead to know what she said-

Shehnaaz Gill opens up about her bond with Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla had the most interesting journey in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s chemistry was one of the biggest reasons for this particular season of Bigg Boss to be such a blockbuster. Throughout the show and even after, fans started trending #SidNaaz to show how much they love to see the two together.

During a recent interview with a leading entertainment daily, Shehnaaz Gill revealed that her equation with Sidharth Shukla has remained the same even after the show got over. She also said that she always wants their bond to remain the same way, unchanged. When Shehnaaz was asked if she misses Siddharth Shukla, she said, “why would I miss him?”. Shehnaaz said that she speaks to Sidharth Shukla over the phone whenever she feels like it. Shehnaaz Gill said that even when the two were inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, all her actions and reactions would depend on Sidharth Shukla’s behaviour. She said that Sidharth Shukla was her everything in the Bigg Boss house. Shehnaaz also revealed that the two have met only about twice since the show ended due to the global pandemic.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have also featured in a music video, Bhula Dunga, soon after the show got over. The song is sung and composed by Darshan Raval. The lyrics of the song are by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma. The music video received a lot of love from their fans and it crossed 10 million views on YouTube in no-time.

After Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz became a part of the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The show was based on her, in which she was to find herself a husband. However, she claimed that she was in love with Sidharth at the time and could not force a connection with any of the participants of the show. Colors TV pulled the plug on the show midway due to the global pandemic. Shehnaaz Gill will next be seen in the music video of Punjabi actor-singer Jassie Gill’s Keh Gayi Sorry. While their collaboration was announced during the lockdown and a teaser was released, the video is yet to be shot.

