Smriti Irani Shares A Magazine Cover Which Her Mother Had Saved For Years; See Pic

On July 30, actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani took to her social media handle to give a shout-out to all mothers, who love to cherish their child's’ special moments, achievements and have kept it carefully for years. In the post, Smriti Irani shared a picture, which featured a magazine cover from her modelling days. Young Smriti is seen posing with a wide smile for the cover. Instagramming the 'throwback Thursday' post, she wrote a caption, which read, "When your Mom shares one from her stash of your photographs... you cherish not the image but the emotion ... a Mom who keeps every paper cutting , school report, photograph ... I’m sure you have one too , a mother you mean the world to (sic)". Scroll down to take a look at the post.

The post garnered more than 18k likes within a couple of hours (and is still counting). Her friends and followers also poured love in the comments section. One of the users wrote, "Mother's love is incomparable Ma'am.." while another asserted, "True that". Actors such as Amit Sadh, Hina Khan and Karishma Tanna, among many others, were also quick to write a comment.

Smriti Irani is an ardent social media user as she has shared many adorable family portraits and hilarious memes on her media wall. She has often revisited her old days and revealed some inserting trivia about her modelling days. A couple of weeks back, she shared a black&white throwback post. Adding a pinch of humour, she termed her journey as 'from carrot to pumpkin'.

Apart from keeping her social media game on point, the 44-year-old actor celebrated 20 years of her serial, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She shared a video of one of her first scenes with late actor Sudha Shivpuri, who played Baa (grandmother) in the show. She wrote, "20 years ago this was possibly one of my first scenes with Sudha Aunty. I raced through my lines ,nervous as hell coz @ektarkapoor was called to the shooting floor by the director who told her the project was a sure shot flop since the girl cast as Tulsi did not have the talent to see it through. Upon enquiring why I was not unleashing my full potential as an actor I told her 'can I play the character as I deem fit instead of being told how to emote?' I promised her I’d take help of every colleague possible if I felt I can’t measure up alone" (sic).

