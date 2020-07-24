Unseen Video Of The Day: Smriti Irani's Intro Clip From Miss India Beauty Pageant Of 1998

An unseen video of cabinet minister Smriti Irani has lately been doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Smriti Irani can be seen contesting for the Miss India beauty pageant in the year 1998. She can be seen introducing herself while also mentioning her keen interest in the subject of politics. The video has been leaving quite a few people stunned as they can be seen mentioning it in the comments section of the post.

Smriti Irani as Miss India contestant

A throwback video of the actor turned politician, Smriti Irani, has lately been doing the rounds on social media. In the video posted, she can be seen as a contestant on the stage of Miss India beauty pageant 1998. Smriti Irani can be seen giving a short introduction of herself where she mentions that she is 21 years old. She can be seen talking about pursuing a degree in English literature while also revealing details about her appearance and personality.

Smriti Irani also indicates that she is quite interested in understanding and learning about the Indian governance system as the country is a collision of varied cultures and religions. She also speaks about her keen interest in politics while concluding the introduction segment. Smriti Irani can also be seen walking the ramp with a sash at the end of the video.

The caption of the post mentions details about Smriti Irani’s acting career and her subsequent shift to politics. Smriti Irani has been a household name due to her appearance in the super hit show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The serial was a major hit amongst the audience and also paved way for other popular shows like Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan.

Smriti Irani's political career began when she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the year 2003. After BJP’s 2014 landslide win at the Indian general elections, Smriti Irani was sworn in as the Minister of Human Resource Development for a short term but was later appointed as the Minister of Textiles in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet. After another win in May 2019, she was also given the additional charge as the Minister of Women and Child Development of India.

Image Courtesy: Smriti Irani Instagram

