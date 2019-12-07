Snooki Announces Her Exit From Jersey Shore Says, "Want To Spend More Time With Kids"

Jersey Shore is an American reality television series that ran on MTV from December 3, 2009 to December 20, 2012 in the United States. The series revolves around the lives of eight housemates at a vacation home in Seaside Heights, New Jersey in seasons one, three, five and six, and in South Beach, Florida and Florence, Italy in seasons two and four, respectively.

Snooki leaves Jersey Shore:

Now, it is the end of a generation for Jersey Shore as Nicole Polizzi LaValle who is better known as Snooki has announced on her podcast on Friday that she is taking retirement from the MTV reality show. Snooki is a 32-year-old star who is married and has three children. The actor on her podcast said that she is taking retirement from the show to spend more time with her family.

She further continued saying that she hates being away from kids for a long time. She further said partying for three days in a row is not her thing and it is not just her life anymore. She also added that she wants to be with her kids at home. She said that she does not mind going here and there for dinners and other events but she just can not work long hours and leave her kids at home and film the show. This just gets tiring and hard for her.

Snooki also shared on her podcast that the show is not anymore enjoyable like it was before. She also said that our show Jersey Shore is more about a family making fun of each other and having a good time together laughing and knowing that it is all in good fun. Polizzi further said that it is just like now everything is getting just serious and when it comes to the show it is not what it used to be. She added that now the show is more like this team and that team thing and viewers are also divided when it comes to a cast member. She also said that this is not how the show used to be.

Snooki also said on the podcast that making the show isn’t as enjoyable as it once was. She also said that the show is not how the show works and how it is becoming. She also said that she does not want to leave her kids for days to just film the show when this is the result of it.

