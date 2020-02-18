Sonali Gaur's Impression Of Kangana Ranaut Will Leave You In Splits

Saloni Gaur, a social media sensation makes popular comedy videos. The 20-year-old Delhi University student is famous thanks to her viral character "Nazma Aapi". The social media star creates videos about many trending and social issues in a satirical manner. Her humorous take on several serious issues has gained her numerous followers on various social media accounts. Saloni has even created several funny videos while mimicking the Bollywood's 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut.

Recently, Saloni Gaur shared a hilarious parody video of her mimicking the actor on Valentine's Day. Wearing a curly hair wig, she called herself as Padma Shri Kangana Ranaut.

Also Read | Jannat Zubair: The internet star's wardrobe choices give fashion goals to fans

The internet star started her parody video by saying that even after dating Raja Awasthi for so many years, she has never wished him Valentine's Day because she does not understand the concept of the day. In the same video, she says that it does not make sense to celebrate Valentine's Day if it has not been mentioned in the Mahabharata and so celebrating it in India has no meaning.

Also Read | Bhuvan Bam: Top three heartwarming tracks of the YouTube star

Also Read | Social Nation: Bhuvan Bam’s journey from a singer to YouTube star

Netizens are loving the video and the comic's humour

Brilliant 🤣 you have mastered her impression — Dr Nazma (@nazmaaman) February 13, 2020

Hahahahah , kal to zarur law and order problem hogaaa 🤣🤣🤣 — Salman(ಸಲ್ಮಾನ್) (@salmanchelsea) February 13, 2020

She's also a response to those female comics who crib they aren't heard just because they're female. Content matters. — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) February 13, 2020

Here's another hilarious video of Sonali making a Kangana Ranaut impression-

Also Read | Shruti Arjun Anand: Here’s all you need to know about the YouTube star

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.