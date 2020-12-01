Sourabh Raaj Jain Quiz: Take The Quiz To Find Out How Well You Know The 'Mahabharat' Fame

Quick links:
Actor and model Sourabh Raaj Jain is celebrating his birthday today on December 1. He is known for his versatile acting and has been featured in many famous TV shows. Some of his shows are Mahabharat, Maha Dev and Patiala Babes. Take this quiz to find out how well you know Sourabh Raaj Jain and also read trivia about the actor:
1) Which year was the actor born?
2) Which one of these Sourabh Raaj Jain's TV shows is the one the actor debuted in?
3) What role did the actor play in Karma: Crime. Passion. Reincarnation?
4) Who is the actor married to?
5) What role did he play in Patiala Babes?
6) What role did he play in Chandragupta Maurya?
7) What role did the actor play in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev?
8) For which radio station was the actor an anchor?
9) In which show was the actor seen with his wife?
10) When did Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story come out?
