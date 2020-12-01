Sourabh Raaj Jain Quiz: Take The Quiz To Find Out How Well You Know The 'Mahabharat' Fame

Actor and model Sourabh Raaj Jain is celebrating his birthday today on December 1. He is known for his versatile acting and has been featured in many famous TV shows. Some of his shows are Mahabharat, Maha Dev and Patiala Babes. Take this quiz to find out how well you know Sourabh Raaj Jain and also read trivia about the actor:

Sourabh Raaj Jain Quiz - Questions

1) Which year was the actor born?

1981

1985

1988

1975

2) Which one of these Sourabh Raaj Jain's TV shows is the one the actor debuted in?

Mahabharat

Maha Dev

Patiala Babes

Remix

3) What role did the actor play in Karma: Crime. Passion. Reincarnation?

Linda's Lover

Vikram 'Vik' Singh

Ranvir

None of the above

4) Who is the actor married to?

Rekha

Surabhi

Riddhima

None of the above

5) What role did he play in Patiala Babes?

Neil Oberoi

Dhana Nanda

Lord Krishna

Lord Vishnu

6) What role did he play in Chandragupta Maurya?

Neil Oberoi

Dhana Nanda

Lord Krishna

Lord Vishnu

7) What role did the actor play in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev?

Neil Oberoi

Dhana Nanda

Lord Krishna

None of the above

8) For which radio station was the actor an anchor?

92.7 Big FM

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Fm

Zabardast Hit Fm 95.1

None of the above

9) In which show was the actor seen with his wife?

Nach Baliye 9

Mahabharat

Maha Dev

Patiala Babes

10) When did Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story come out?

2001

2003

2005

2011

Sourabh Raaj Jain's trivia - Answers

Sourabh Jain was born on 01 Dec 1985. Saurabh made his debut with - Remix (2004). He played the role of 'Linda's Lover' in Karma: Crime. Passion. Reincarnation. Sourabh married Riddhima Jain in 2010, after 3 years of dating He played the role of Neil Oberoi in Patiala Babes. He played the role of Dhana Nanda in the show. He played the role of Lord Vishnu in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. He was an anchor for - 92.7 Big FM. In 2019, he was a participant in Nach Baliye 9 with his wife, Riddhima. Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story came out in 2011.

