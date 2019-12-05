Black Widow Teaser Trailer Breakdown | Details That One Might Have Missed

Black Widow teaser trailer recently dropped, thereby exciting the fans who were anticipating this stand-along film in the Marvel franchise. Scarlett Johansson is all set to woo the audience through this film. For the audience, here is a breakdown of the trailer of the film.

Black Widow teaser trailer breakdown

Budapest finally

The opening shot of the teaser trailer shows Budapest, as it shows the famous Liberty Statue there. Hawkeye and Black Widow mentioned the location in The Avengers and Avengers: Endgame. Fans have been eagerly waiting to know what happened there. However, it is unsure that it is from the past or present. She then has flashbacks from past MCU films, which shows Nick Fury and Clint Barton also known as Hawkeye. A Black Widow themed Marvel logo appears. The station showed is also said to be Budapest.

Young General Ross

A convey of cars are seen moving and then appears a young General Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross. With that, the scene seems like it is from her past life, before becoming an Avenger. Romanoff is on the run from Ross as she breached the accords by helping Captain America.

Yelena Belova

Florence Pugh is introduced as Yelena Belova in the teaser trailer. She is also a Black Widow, who trained with Natasha in the Red Room. They indulge in a fight as soon as seeing each other. After it ends Natasha calls her 'sis', but she is not her actual sister. It is said to be a term that the Black Widow trainees used to refer to each other.

New costume

Natasha Romanoff is seeing donning a new suit. It looks bulkier than her old suit and a more of combat armour. The background seems like there has been a blast as black smoke is seen.

Red Room operation centre?

An operation room appears where two people are standing. It is said to be from the Red Room, the area from where they monitor and indicates the trainee. The scene could potentially be a flashback Romanoff’s earlier training time.

Another new white costume

Different from her traditional black colour, Black Widow is wearing an all-new white costume, making a superhero landing. It is said to be taken from a comic book, in which the costume was designed by the Red Room program itself to help their operatives fight in a snowy environment. The scene before her landing shows a snowy location, which goes with the information.

Black Widows training

A shot from the teaser trailer gives a look at the training of the 'Black Widows', which is said to be in the Red Room. It is unclear if the scene is from Romanoff’s training time or new girls are being trained. There are about 10-15 women in the scene.

Taskmaster

We finally get a look at the Taskmaster, which is said to be the main villain of the film. As per the comics, Taskmaster is a legendary mercenary with genius intellect, mastery of combat arts and many more skills. He is seen with a bow and arrow, but his trademark shield and sword is missing, which might appear later.

Melina

Rachel Weisz appears as Melina in a small glimpse. She is among the foes of Romanoff in the comics and one of the Black Widows. Her role in the movie is not confirmed if she is a rival or a friend.

Red Guardian

In almost the end of the teaser trailer, David Harbour appears as Alexei Shostakov also known as the Red Guardian. In the comic, he was Natasha Romanoff’s husband, who later turns to the Red Guardian, counterpart of Captain America. He also mentioned that “family back together again” on the table.

Yelena Belova’s vest

In the same table scene, Belova is wearing a black vest. It is said to be the same that Black Widow wore in Avengers: Infinity War. However, there is no confirmation.

