Splitsvilla 12: Ashish Bhatia & Miesha On The Throne Again, Times When They Ruled The Show

The popular match-making reality show, Splitsvilla is one of the longest-running shows on television. Hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone, Splitsvilla 12 has roped in several contestants who wish to try their luck with dating and tact their way to the winner’s position. According to the concept of Spiltsvilla 12, the first ideal match in the show was declared as the ‘chosen ones’. Recently, Ashish Bhatia and Miesha bagged the title of 'chosen ones' and became the ideal match in the show.

Here are times when the Ashish-Miesha defended the title of 'chosen ones'

Earlier in the show, there was a task to challenge the chosen ones. According to the task, Ashish Bhatia was challenged by Alfez and Aaradhana. In it, Ashish and Miesha were supported by Loka and Alfez and Aaradhana were supported by Piyush. Ashish Bhatia and Miesha won the task and defended the title in the game. The two proved their capabilities and enjoyed the powers of the dome session as the 'chosen ones'.

Rannvijay, in the recent episode on November 29, declared that the 'chosen ones' would be challenged again by the two ideal matches- Alfez-Aaradhana and Shrey-Priyamvada. A task was organised in which the couples had to collect some water, facing several obstacles. Ashish and Miesha performed extremely well and defended the title once again. As per Rannvijay, whosoever won the task would have direct entry to the semi-finals. The power-packed duo enjoyed the power of 'chosen ones' and also became the first couple to enter the semi finale. Meanwhile, Alfez and Aaradhana lost the game and also lost the power to be an ideal match. Now they will stand in the unsafe zone for the next dome session. Here's what Rannvijay and Ashish have shared on their social media handles.

Here’s how fans have reacted to their victory

Ashish bhatia and miesha iyer to be the #1 semi-finalists — waves entertainment (@wavesentertain2) November 26, 2019

No one can beat ashishbhatia he is awsome guy — Navrajsharma (@Navrajs14661738) December 2, 2019

