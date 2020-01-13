Splitsvilla 12: Journey Of The 'miracle' Couple Shrey Mittal And Priyamvada Kant

Splitsvilla 12 is on the verge of completion with the villa finally getting its ultimate king and queen for season 12. The semi-finale task was won by couples Ashish Bhatia-Miesha Iyer and Shrey Mittal-Priyamvada Kant. The two finalists will compete for the winner title in the Grand Finale that would be premiered on January 17, 2020.

The Splitsvillans had an amazing journey till now, with the way they found their connections, fought for their love and fought with their love to win the game. Some of them proved how strong their bond is by winning the tasks and surviving each dome session. One such couple that stood out of the crowd is Shrey and Priyamvada. The couple made their bond coincidently. However, their bond was so strong that it finally earned them a spot in the finale. Here is a glimpse of Shrey Mittal and Priyamvada Kant’s journey so far.

The ‘miracle’

When Shrey Mittal entered Splitsvilla, he was attracted to Jinal. Shrey tried to build up a connection with Jinal and they were considered a powerful couple in the villa. However, in several instances, Jinal questioned Shrey for not taking a stand for her. Then the duo separated in one of the dome sessions when Rannvijay asked the Splitsvillans to write the name of that one contestant they like the most. Here, Shrey Mittal wrote Priyamvada Kant’s name and Priyamvada wrote his name. Though Jinal was really upset with Shrey’s actions, it began the spic journey of Shrey and Priyamvada in Splitsvilla.

Finally, the ideal match

Shrey and Priyamvada Kant did extremely well in the journey after they made a connection. However, at the start, they were not able to succeed in tasks and reach the safe zone. Later, after winning one task, the duo got the opportunity to test their bond. It was a really important moment for the duo and the whole villa wanted them to be an ideal match. They finally went in front of the oracle and became the third ideal match of Splitsvilla.

Shrey Mittal and Priyamvada were considered one of the cutest couples of the villa. They didn’t step back from showing love and affection for each other on-screen. The duo also received hate in the villa and people even called Shrey, Priyamvada’s pet. However, nothing affected the two and they finally managed to reach the list of the best 5 couples of Splitsvilla.

The semi-finale and finals

Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal won the task against Piyush and Arshiya even after the whole villa being against of the duo reaching the semis. After that, they proved their love and finally made an entry to the Grand Finale by beating the Chosen Ones, Uday and Bhavya. Now they will fight against Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer for winning the title of ultimate king and queen.

Image Courtesy: Shrey Mittal Instagram

