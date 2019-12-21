Splitsvilla 12 Written Update For December 20: Shrey And Priyamvada Romance On A Date

Bhavya Singh was back in the game and was seen flirting with Uday and was having fun. Bhavya and Uday were on a date, Bhavya told Uday that he could control her. The two were seen having a cute conversation with each other. On the other hand, Rannvijay Singh and Sunny Leone gave another chance to all contestants to express love to their partners and every couple would go on date. Miesha and Ashish went on a date on poolside for the same.

Shrey Mittal and Priyamvada Kant also went on a date in the pool. They two were seen talking to each other. The audience started calling those two a romantic couple of the house. Priyamvada asked Shrey why they met so late, Shrey had no reply to her question he just kept looking at her adorably.

Apart from all the romance, there were also some fights happening in the Splitsvilla house. Bhavya Singh went to Aradhana's room and abused her. which got Aradhana and Arshiya angry on Bhavya. Meisha Iyer threw Ashish Bhatia out of her room which got him really angry.

