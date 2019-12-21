The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Splitsvilla 12 Written Update For December 20: Shrey And Priyamvada Romance On A Date

Television News

Splitsvilla 12 latest episode update, December 20, 2019. Here is what happened at the poolside date and the fights that took place later. Continue reading.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
splitsvilla 12

Bhavya Singh was back in the game and was seen flirting with Uday and was having fun. Bhavya and Uday were on a date,  Bhavya told Uday that he could control her. The two were seen having a cute conversation with each other. On the other hand, Rannvijay Singh and Sunny Leone gave another chance to all contestants to express love to their partners and every couple would go on date. Miesha and Ashish went on a date on poolside for the same.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D Trailer Gets A Thumbs Up From Vijay Deverakonda

Also Read: Billie Eilish Narrates Her Fan Moment With Justin Bieber On James Corden's Show

Shrey Mittal and Priyamvada Kant also went on a date in the pool. They two were seen talking to each other. The audience started calling those two a romantic couple of the house. Priyamvada asked Shrey why they met so late, Shrey had no reply to her question he just kept looking at her adorably.

Apart from all the romance, there were also some fights happening in the Splitsvilla house. Bhavya Singh went to Aradhana's room and abused her. which got Aradhana and Arshiya angry on Bhavya. Meisha Iyer threw Ashish Bhatia out of her room which got him really angry. 

Also Read: Varun Dhawan's Father David Dhawan Opens Up About Coolie No 1's Comparisons

Also Read: Salman Khan Talks About Challenges Of Portraying Dabangg's Chulbul Pandey Over The Years

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG