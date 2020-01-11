Splitsvilla 12: Shrey And Priyamvada Test Their Love With 'Predict Your Partner' Task

The latest season of MTV's Splitsvilla is turning out to be an entertaining watch for all the viewers. With fights and romance, Splitsvilla 12 is managing to keep the audiences glued to their television sets. One of the most-loved couples of Splitsvilla 12, Shrey Mittal and Priyamvada Kant, recently played a game with Roadies fame Anushka and Sohail. Here is all you need to know.

Splitsvilla 12 contestants Shrey Mittal and Priyamvada Kant take the love test

The five-minute-long video pitted Splitsvilla 12 finalists Shrey Mittal and Priyamvada against each other, where their understandings about each other were tested. The game, titled, 'Predict your partner', included five questions, ranging from favourite food to sex position.

Sadly, Shrey and Priyamvada, could not answer all the questions, but they managed to guess each other's favourite sex position. The couple who confessed their love for each other recently, have been winning accolades and love from fans for their fairytale romance and crackling chemistry on the show.



All about Splitsvilla 12 finalists

In the last episode of Splitsvilla 12, which telecasted on January 10, 2020, best friends Piyush Sharma and Alfez Khaishagi locked horns to take a position in Semi-final of Splitsvilla 12. At the end of the game, Alfez Khaishagi and Aradhana Sharma made it to the semi-finals, where they fought against Ashish Batia and Meisha Iyer. However, Alfez and Aradhana ended up losing the task, making Ashish and Meisha the first Splitsvilla 12 finalists.



Meanwhile, the second set of couples to compete for a position in the finale were Priyamvada Kant, Shrey Mittal, and Bhavya Singh, Uday Singh. In the adrenaline-filled Semi-finale task, Shrey and Priyamvada managed to win. According to reports, the finale of Splitsvilla 12 is all set to air on MTV India on January 17, 2020.

