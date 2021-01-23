'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update Jan 22: Shekhar Demands 60 Lakh From Sanjana

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte January 22 episode begins with Abhishek getting ready for the work. Arundathi gets his tiffin. Aapa asks Abhishek about the new virus. The latter ells to simply follow social distancing, use mask and sanitiser. Arundathi asks Abhishek about Ankita. He says she wasn't at the hospital.

While Abhishek gets ready to leave, Anagha walks in. She greets everyone. Abhishek looks at her, greets her and leaves. Anagha feels weird. Aapa and Arundathi also notice the tension. Arundathi asks Anagha to wait until she gets done with her chores. Anagha makes false reasons and runs behind Abhi.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode written update

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, Anagha requests Abhi to talk to her. She tells him not to feel weird about anything. Abhi asks her if she feels like moving on from her past. Anagha says she is not scared of commitment or marriage, she doesn't want to get another wrong person in her life.

Abhishek thanks Anagha for talking to him and freeing his mind. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Sanjana and Anirudh meet the lawyer. Their lawyer says Anirudh's case is easy, however, Sanjana's divorce could be complicated. He tells the couple to come to see him in the evening. The lawyer says he will draft a notice against Shekhar.

The next day, when Sanjana hands over the legal notice to Shekhar, the latter makes fun of it. He tears out the papers and makes paper planes out of them. Shekhar asks for 60 lakhs from Sanjana. He says if she wants a divorce, she needs to pay him half the amount of their house.

Shekhar tells Sanjana that he will live separately from the latter but won't ever divorce her. Sanjana gets shocked. Anirudh goes to meet Arundathi. Kanchan asks the latter to pack his food. Anirudh taunts Yash but Aapa sides with the latter. Anirudh says he came by to talk to Arundathi.

Anirudh replies to Arundathi's legal notice. He tries to slam her in front of the Deshmukhs. Arundathi says she doesn't need anything for him but divorce. Anirudh starts listing down fake claims on Arundathi. Anirudh insults Arundathi in front of everyone. He gives her the divorce notice.

