Splitsvilla 12 Secrets: Aahana Revealed To Be The Villa's Panda!

Splitsvilla is a dating show where boys and girls perform various challenging tasks to find a perfect partner for themselves. The first episode of the first season was aired in 2008. Since then, the show has been very popular. The show has completed its 11 seasons and is currently conducting its 12th season on MTv. Splitsvilla 12 is hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone.

Fitness diaries ft. Aahana

Splitsvilla contestant Aahana, in a video, is seen chatting with Sohail Singh Jhuti. The video started with Sohail calling Ahana the in-house "Panda" of Splitsvilla 12. In the video, Sohail complimented her saying that she looks really fit and asked her about her fitness regime. On that, Aahana replied that she had never been to the gym. Not only that, she also said that the most diet that she has followed is not more than two days long. Aahana revealed that her fitness regime consists of junk food. Sohail Singh is surprised by her statement and the fact that she is fit without doing anything. Aahana also mentions that she is too lazy and does not feel like doing anything.

After that, Aahana talks about her obsession with junk food. She adds further that she cannot live without junk food. Sohail is then seen asking her about what dishes she likes the most. Aahana says that she cannot go without momos for more than a week. Aahana also said that she enjoys pizza, pasta, Chinese, etc. She also added that she just has to eat junk food and that she was having trouble surviving in the house.

On being asked about what Aahana did for her fitness inside the Splitsvilla house, Aahana replied that she feels mental fitness was more important than physical fitness. Aahana also compared her performance to the girls who have been working out and she also said that she has done better than them and also defeated them. Adding to this, Aahana said that she was able to do so because she has brains. When Sohail asked her about who was the least fit according to Aahana, she took Loka's name. According to Aahana, the fittest was Piyush.

