Sriti Jha's Birthday: From Kumkum Bhagya To Balika Vadhu, A Look At Her Popular Roles

Sriti Jha is a popular daily soap actress. She became a household name after she rose to prominence due to roles in various tv shows. As the actor celebrates her birthday today, here is a look at some of Sriti Jha's TV shows that helped her gain popularity and a growing fan base.

Sriti Jha's TV shows

Sriti Jha's roles have always received love from the audience. The actor is popularly known for her role in the famous TV series Kumkum Bhagya where she essays the lead role of Pragya. Here is a list of other shows that saw her essay important roles.

1.Kumkum Bhagya

In the serial Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti Jha plays the role of Pragya Mehra who marries a rock star. Kumkum Bhagya started in 2014 and the show is still running. This serial made Sriti Jha a household name as her character of Pragya was loved by the audience.

2. Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?

In this serial, Sriti Jha portrayed the role of Jhanvi who is a victim of domestic abuse. Critics praised Sriti Jha's performance and stated that her performance bought higher TRPs to the show.

3. Dhoom Machaao Dhoom

Sriti Jha made her debut through this show in 2007. In the serial, she played the role of Malini who plays the keyboard in a band called Pink Band. The show aired from 2007 to 2008.

4.Jiya Jale

Sriti Jha played the role of Sunaina, who is an ordinary girl. Sunaina falls in love with Chandan and has to face trials and turbulations to keep her love alive.

5.Shaurya Aur Suhani

In this serial, Sriti Jha played the role of Princess Suhani. The story revolved around the love story of Shaurya and Princess Suhani. This show premiered in the year 2009.

6.Kundali Bhagya

This show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya. Sriti Jha reprised her role of Pragya in the show, which went on to garner much love and appreciation from fans of the original.

7.Balika Vadhu

Sriti Jha played the role of Ganga, who is a victim of domestic abuse and child marriage. The serial was quite popular and ran from 2008 to 2016.

