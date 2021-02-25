Sriti Jha's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About TV's Pragya

Sriti Jha will be ringing in her 35th birthday soon. The actor has been a part of the Indian television industry for quite a few years now and has gone on to prove her versatility through her portrayals of diametrically opposite characters in various serials. For the occasion of Sriti Jha's birthday, a quiz based on Sriti Jha's Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti Jha's serials from the past, and various pieces of Sriti Jha's trivia is curated below. One can take Sriti Jha's quiz that follows this paragraph in order to find out how well do they know their favourite soap opera star.

Sriti Jha's birthday quiz:

1) Which one of the following is Sriti Jha's city of birth?

a) Begusarai

b) Mumbai

c) Madurai

d) Haridwar

2) Which one from the following list of titles is Sriti Jha's debut show?

a) Balika Vadhu

b) Utaran

c) Barrister Babu

d) Dhoom Machaao Dhoom

3) Which actor played Sriti Jha's very first love interest?

a) Vivek Oberoi

b) Anup Soni

c) Vikrant Massey

d) Jon Hamm

4) Which of the following list of brands is Sriti Jha an ambassador of?

a) Accessorize India

b) Belleza

c) Kalki

d) All Of The Above

5) What is Sriti Jha's Zodiac Sign?

a) Pisces

b) Libra

c) Taurus

d) Virgo

6) Which of the following list of short films has Sriti Jha been a part of?

a) Period. End Of Sentence

b) Natkhat

c) U-Turn

d) The Perfect Girl

7) Two of Sriti Jha's serials also lists her as one of their dialogue writers. Which ones are they?

a) Dil SE Dua ... Saubhagyavati Bhava

b) Balika Vadhu

c) None of the above

d) All of the above

8) What is Sriti Jha's degree in?

a) English

b) Vexillology

c) Film Studies

d) Occult Sciences

9) Which late entertainment personality was she seen gracing the judges' panel with during a reality show?

a) Rishi Kapoor

b) Irrfan Khan

c) Saroj Khan

d) Sushant Singh Rajput

10) Which city did Sriti Jha go to school in?

a) Kolkata

b) Hyderabad

c) Mumbai

d) Ahemdabad

11) What is Sriti Jha's Net Worth estimated to be?

a) US$ 2-3 Million

b) US$ 1-2 Million

c) US$ 500,000 to 1 million

d) No information available on the same

12) Who is Sriti Jha married to?

a) Divyendu Sharma

b) Harshad Chopra

c) Kunal Karan

d) She is unmarried and single

13) What was the year in which Sriti Jha made her television debut?

a) 2011

b) 2007

c) 1999

d) 2009

14) What was the name of the very first on-screen character that Sriti Jha ever played?

a) Malini Sharma

d) Anandi Awasthi

c) Bianca Alvarez

d) Neha Rajput

15) Which was the instrument that was played by Sriti Jha's character in her debut television show?

a) Guitar

b) Violin

c) Drums

d) She is a vocalist

Answers: 1-a, 2-d, 3-c, 4-d, 5-a, 6-c, 7-d, 8-a, 9-c, 10-a, 11-c, 12-d, 13-b, 14-a, 15-d

