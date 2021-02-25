Sriti Jha's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About TV's Pragya

Quick links:
Sriti Jha will be ringing in her 35th birthday soon. The actor has been a part of the Indian television industry for quite a few years now and has gone on to prove her versatility through her portrayals of diametrically opposite characters in various serials. For the occasion of Sriti Jha's birthday, a quiz based on Sriti Jha's Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti Jha's serials from the past, and various pieces of Sriti Jha's trivia is curated below. One can take Sriti Jha's quiz that follows this paragraph in order to find out how well do they know their favourite soap opera star.
Also Read: Shahid Kapoor's Birthday: Take This Quiz To See How Well You Know The 'Kabir Singh' Actor
a) Begusarai
b) Mumbai
c) Madurai
d) Haridwar
a) Balika Vadhu
b) Utaran
c) Barrister Babu
d) Dhoom Machaao Dhoom
a) Vivek Oberoi
b) Anup Soni
c) Vikrant Massey
d) Jon Hamm
Also Read: Urvashi Rautela's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well Do You Know 'Pagalpanti' Star
a) Accessorize India
b) Belleza
c) Kalki
d) All Of The Above
a) Pisces
b) Libra
c) Taurus
d) Virgo
a) Period. End Of Sentence
b) Natkhat
c) U-Turn
d) The Perfect Girl
a) Dil SE Dua ... Saubhagyavati Bhava
b) Balika Vadhu
c) None of the above
d) All of the above
a) English
b) Vexillology
c) Film Studies
d) Occult Sciences
Also Read: Karan Singh Grover's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test How Well You Know The 'KZK' Actor
a) Rishi Kapoor
b) Irrfan Khan
c) Saroj Khan
d) Sushant Singh Rajput
a) Kolkata
b) Hyderabad
c) Mumbai
d) Ahemdabad
a) US$ 2-3 Million
b) US$ 1-2 Million
c) US$ 500,000 to 1 million
d) No information available on the same
a) Divyendu Sharma
b) Harshad Chopra
c) Kunal Karan
d) She is unmarried and single
Also Read: Nani's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know 'Tuck Jagadish' Actor
a) 2011
b) 2007
c) 1999
d) 2009
a) Malini Sharma
d) Anandi Awasthi
c) Bianca Alvarez
d) Neha Rajput
a) Guitar
b) Violin
c) Drums
d) She is a vocalist
Answers: 1-a, 2-d, 3-c, 4-d, 5-a, 6-c, 7-d, 8-a, 9-c, 10-a, 11-c, 12-d, 13-b, 14-a, 15-d
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.