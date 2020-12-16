Shabir Ahluwalia Is All Praise For Sriti Jha As He Calls Her 'the Finest Actress' On TV

Shabir Ahluwalia was all praise for his co-star Sriti Jha as their show Kumkum Bhagya becomes one of the longest-running shows on television. The chemistry between Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha has been one of the most loved by fans who love watching them together. Thus, the actor addressed the show’s success and also spoke about Sriti, calling her one of the finest actors on television.

According to Bollywood Life, Shabir Ahluwalia spoke about Sriti Jha as he thanked her for the success of Kumkum Bhagya. The show has been running since 2014 and has completed 6 years in television. Fans have praised the chemistry between Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha making them one of the most loved on-screen pairs.

The actor thus credited her for being equally responsible for the success of the show. Shabir said that Sriti is not just a beautiful actor, but she is also one of the finest actors in the television space. Thus the actor was all praise for his co-star and later went on to think Kanchi Kaul for always supporting him in his work. He also thanked his Kids for being a constant support.

Speaking about the success of Kumkum Bhagya the actor said that they saw a lot amid the pandemic professionally. He said that personally for him, it was a high point and thus he would like to thank the audience for showing their support to the serial. He then remarked that the audience has been supporting the actors work for six years and thus he is very grateful to them for their amazing support over the years.

The actor recently won the awards for Favorite character male at the Zee Rishtey awards, along with a number of wins in other categories as well. Thus Shabir Ahluwalia was all smiles and he thanked the fans for their constant support for the serial and his work in general as well. The entire Zee Rishtey Awards will be aired on television on December 27 at 7 pm.

