Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha Chaphekar Shares Photo With On-screen Mother Sriti Jha; See Here

On December 18, 2020, Mugdha Chaphekar took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with her co-actors Sriti Jha and Aparna Mishra. In the picture, all the three actors can be seen sitting and flaunting her bright smile as they pose for camera. Mugdha can be seen wearing a black hoodie and a pair of red coloured Nike running shoes. Sriti Jha who plays her mother on-screen in Kumkum Bhagya, wore a white coloured top which read ‘I love NY’ and paired it up with white shorts and white running shoes.

Mugdha Chaphekar shares a picture with her co-actors

Aparna too looked beautiful in a white tank top and torn blue coloured jeans. While sharing the picture, Mugdha wrote in a bilingual language, “à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤—à¤¤ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤•à¤°à¥‹à¤—à¥‡ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¤¾? à¤¤à¥‹ à¤¬à¥‹à¤²à¥‹ (Won’t you welcome us?) Good Morning!!” and further tagged Sriti and Aparna in the post. As soon as the picture was posted, many of their fans and followers dropped lovely comments.

A fan commented, “Mugdha Didi love you a lot excited for today’s episode ‘#kumkumbhagya’ plz reply me… my day will out shining like your Smile” with kissing face emoji and a red heart. Another fan wrote, “Nice pictures”. A user commented, “So sweet di looking beautiful” with several kissing face emojis and a pair of red hearts. Several fans simply wished her ‘Good morning’ in their comments and dropped hearts.

Mugdha is an active Instagram user and often treats her fans and followers with snippets from her personal life. She shared a pair of pictures posing by the pool. She wore the same outfit which informs her fans that the pictures are taken on the same day. She flaunted her natural look as she wore no-make-up. Her straight hair was kept loose. While posing she flaunted her genuine smile for the camera. In the caption, Mugdha wrote, “What’s the story morning glory? ‘#goodmorning’”. Many fans dropped red hearts and complimented the beauty.

Mugdha is popular for her roles in Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, and Satrangi Sasural. She made her Marathi debut with The Silence, for which she even won Maharashtra State Award for Best Debut Lead. She is currently seen in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, alongside Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia.

Image Source: Mugdha Chaphekar

