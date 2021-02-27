Sriti Jha's Birthday: Take A Look At Her Longest Character Pragya's Arc Through Time

Sriti Jha is one of the most popular faces of Indian Television right now and this is not a recent occurrence at all. Sriti Jha has been ruling theTV screens since her debut with the Disney show Dhoom Machao Dhoom. She even played the lead role in another show, Dil Se Di Dua...Saubhagyawati Bhava, opposite Harshad Chopra. During the filming of this show and much later too, Sriti was linked to him and there were lots of rumours about the two getting secretly hitched. But the actress quashed those rumours and starred in Kumkum Bhagya opposite Shabir Ahluwalia!

Among Sriti Jha's serials, Kumkum Bhagya is her most famous and her longest-running show! Ever since its inception in 2014, it has been engaging the viewers with its great characters and an adorable lead pair! Fans love the pairing of Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia as they are two opposite people, from opposite worlds, who come to love and trust each other!

What happened to Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya?

Sriti's character, Pragya was a professor in a college when her life turned upside down when she was married to the rockstar, Abhi! Abhi marries a sweet and innocent Pragya because he thinks that she is getting in the way of Purab and Alia's relationship. This forceful marriage brings them closer and closer to each other and this makes Pragya more and more vocal and goofy around Abhi!

When she returns as the owner of Abhi's properties, she is much more confident and vengeful. After the death of Dadi, we also see a grief-stricken Pragya who tries to end her life. Seven years later, we see a more modern and matured Pragya who lives with King Singh and daughter Kiara!

Among all of Sriti Jha's serials, Sriti has reportedly said that this character is her favourite and she feels extremely comfortable playing the role of Pragya. And she does not get bored because every 10 months there is a big change that requires her to transform!

Pragya also has to hide her true identity and live with Abhi as Munni, a village girl. That time we see Pragya speak in a villager's slang and her goofy side even more! In the past couple of months, we saw a single Pragya, who loved Abhi but had grown older and more distant. She is also a mother of two girls. We see her portray a mother's love and we see her still waiting for her long lost love.

What happened to Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya?

When Abhi decided to get married to Meera, Pragya's sadness came through. She tried to be strong but could not help herself as she watched the love of her life marry someone else! Now we are seeing a new Pragya who is in love and happy. When Abhi is on the verge of death, she brings him back to life by thinking quick and giving him CPR! In the coming episodes, we will know what happened to Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya!

Keep watching this saga to answer your questions about what happened to Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya!

