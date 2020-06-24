'Kumkum Bhagya' Fame Sriti Jha Says Her Character Pragya Arora Is 'evolving'

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most loved romantic shows on TV. Featuring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in the leads, the show has completed nearly 6 years. Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia play the roles of Pragya Arora and Abhishek Mehra on the show, respectively. They are one of the most-loved couples and are popularly known by the fanship name Abhigya. On completing 6 years on the show, actor Sriti Jha spoke how she feels portraying the role of Pragya.

Sriti Jha opens up about playing 'Pragya Arora' in Kumkum Bhagya

Sriti Jha, popular known as Pragya Arora from Kumkum Bhagya recently opened up about how she feels portraying the role. She said that she can’t see the character objectively because it is close to her heart. She thinks Abhi and Pragya are good friends, also added that they are unlike each other yet, they are helplessly attracted to each other and understand each other in a way no one else can.

Also Read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Actor Shikha Singh & Husband Karan Shah Become Parents To A Baby Girl

She also said that even if Abhishek has everything in his life that he wants, he will still miss Pragya and the same thing is applicable in Pragya’s life. Further adding, Sriti Jha said that the characters Abhishek and Pragya make each other complete. On being asked how she feels about playing the same role for nearly 6 years, she said that she does not get bored playing the role of Pragya because in every 8 months, something big comes up and there’s a transformation that her character goes through.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya', 'Kumkum Bhagya' & Other TV Shows Shoot Gets Cancelled Again

Thus, her character keeps evolving and it becomes interesting every time. She also said that she has the habit of playing Pragya each and every day and has become comfortable in that space. Speaking about her other shows, she said that she enjoys being Pragya more, instead of getting bored. Due to the Pandemic, the shooting for Kumkum Bhagya has come to a halt.

Also Read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Actors Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia Share Pictures Of Their Quarantine Time

To this, the actor said that she misses being around everyone on sets and misses being Pragya the most. Abhishek and Pragya have a huge fan following who are currently waiting for things to get back to normal so the actors can start shooting for fresher episodes to be aired on TV.

Also Read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Completes 6 Years; Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha Thank Fans For All The Love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.