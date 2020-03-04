'Stranger Things 4' Preparations Begin As Cast Appears In A Video; See It Here

Stranger Things is among the most popular web shows. It is a science fiction, drama-horror series created by the Duffer Brothers and streams on Netflix. The third season of the show was released in July 2019 and the end hinted a fourth season, which was later confirmed by the makers. Now a new video about Stranger Things 4 is out. Check it out and read to know more.

Stranger Things 4 preparation began

In a new video uploaded by the makers, the whole cast of Stranger Things is seen. It is from the table reading as the show has completed its scripting, as per reports. The video starts with Caleb McLaughlin and then shows fan favourite David Harbour hugging Finn Wolfhard. It also has Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Priah Ferguson, Winona Ryder, Cara Buono and ends with Brett Gelman. See the video below.

hop told us to leave the door open 3 inches...you’re welcome pic.twitter.com/hfeprJIXpF — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) March 3, 2020

Stranger Things 3 ended on an emotional note, as Jim Hopper (David Harbour) was said to be dead. But in an earlier teaser, it was revealed that Hoppe is alive but he is trapped in Russia. The news made many happy as he is one of the most loved characters on the show. Also, the title of the first episode of Stranger Things 4 was revealed.

From Russia with love… pic.twitter.com/ZWEMgy63Et — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 14, 2020

Once upon a #StrangerThingsDay, the @strangerwriters told us the first episode title of Stranger Things 4 and we never ever recovered. https://t.co/s2ZDsOUwKB — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 7, 2019

Stranger Things is set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. A failed scientific experiment creates an alternate supernatural dimension, the Upside Down. The creatures from the alternate dimension start to threaten the residents of Hawkins. The fourth season is said to take the Upside Down creatures from Hawkins to another location. Stranger Things 4 will reportedly release in 2020.

