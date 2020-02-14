'Stranger Things 4' Teaser: Jim Hopper Is Back And In Russia!, Watch Video

Valentine's Day just got better! The Stranger Things season 4 teaser has been dropped by the makers through their social media handles and they have a surprise. In the wintry wastes of Russia, Hopper is very much alive, albeit looking the little worse for wear and sporting a buzz cut.

Take a look:

In season 3 finale, Hopper had sacrificed himself to save his friends and daughter from the latest evil monster that attacked Hawkins. The final moments of the show had made fans emotional. With the surprise in the season 4 teaser, it seems that Hopper was teleported to Russia, as hinted in the final shot of the show.

Details about the development of new episodes of Stranger Things have been kept under wraps by the authorities of Netflix, as the production company has not shared any details about the upcoming show, since its announcement on Twitter. However, the English actor Millie Bobby Brown, who plays a vital part in the show, recently teased that shooting of the upcoming fourth season of the show is all set to begin. The filming for the season has kicked off on January 7, 2020.

With each new season doing great business and setting the records high, fans of Stranger Things have been anticipating its return on the streaming platform since its announcement. Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s most popular shows. Helmed by Shawn Levy, Stranger Things is considered as Netflix US’ most successful productions till date, as the much-acclaimed series has been sweeping awards and accolades for its unique story and unpredictable plot-line. It also stars Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery and others.

