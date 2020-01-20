The Debate
Millie Bobby Brown Reunites With 'Stranger Things' Cast At SAG Awards; See Pics

Hollywood News

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most prominent youngster in Hollywood. She was recently reunited with her Stranger Things cast at the red carpet of SAG awards

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Millie Bobby Brown

Stranger Things is among the popular science-fiction show. The third season was recently released which garnered a lot of appreciation from viewers. The cast of the show reunited in an award function read to know more. See photos of Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and others at SAG Awards 2020.

Also Read | Millie Bobby Brown Confirms 'Stranger Things 4' Shoot To Begin Soon, Says 'I Am Excited'

Stranger Things cast reunites

The awards season is going on and the recent one that took place is Star Actors Guild Awards (SAG). The cast of the show, Stranger Things reunited on the red carpet of the show. Cara Buono (who plays Karen Wheeler on the show), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) all posed together on the carpet. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 𑁍 𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚊 𑁍 (@allmyloveschnapp) on

Real-life couple Charlie Harton and Natalia Dyer, who have romance onscreen as Jonathan Byers and Nancy Wheeler were seen together. Horton wore a black and white suit, along with a bow. Dyer wore a golden dress and paired with neckless and earing.

Also Read | Millie Bobby Brown Shares A Throwback Photo From Stranger Things

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Natalia Dyer (@nataliadyeractress) on

Winona Ryder, who plays Joyce Byers wore a black dress with a black jacket on top. Maya Hawke, who portrays Robin on the show, also opted for a full black gown. On the other hand, Dacre Montgomery (who plays Billy Hargrove) wore an all-white suit and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) appeared in his bright cobalt-blue suit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by I T S A D A T E (@stranger.things.jopper) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @madlikemaxine on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Stranger Things 😍 (@_stranger_things_0_11) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mills._.smiles💜🐳 (@mills._.smiles) on

David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, was seen in a black and white suit. Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) was seen in similar dressing with black sunglasses. See pictures below.

Also Read | Stranger Things Fan? Here Are Some Other Similar Shows To Watch On Netflix

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sami Knight (@samiknighthair) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Joe Keery (@joekeeryactor) on

Also Read | 'Stranger Things' David Harbour, Partner Lily Allen Troll Influencers

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by noahgosqueez ❘ he noticed x1 ༄ (@noahgosqueez) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mar ♡ (@strangrslove) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by strangergirl🙃🖤 (@stranger_011_brazeeel) on

Later in the night, Ferguson, Wolfhard, and Schnapp posed with Sadie Sink (Maxine "Max" Mayfield). Harbour was seen in fun pictures with Ryder and Brown, that was loved by many. Take a look at a few of them.

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
