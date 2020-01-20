Millie Bobby Brown Reunites With 'Stranger Things' Cast At SAG Awards; See Pics

Stranger Things is among the popular science-fiction show. The third season was recently released which garnered a lot of appreciation from viewers. The cast of the show reunited in an award function read to know more. See photos of Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and others at SAG Awards 2020.

Stranger Things cast reunites

The awards season is going on and the recent one that took place is Star Actors Guild Awards (SAG). The cast of the show, Stranger Things reunited on the red carpet of the show. Cara Buono (who plays Karen Wheeler on the show), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) all posed together on the carpet.

Real-life couple Charlie Harton and Natalia Dyer, who have romance onscreen as Jonathan Byers and Nancy Wheeler were seen together. Horton wore a black and white suit, along with a bow. Dyer wore a golden dress and paired with neckless and earing.

Winona Ryder, who plays Joyce Byers wore a black dress with a black jacket on top. Maya Hawke, who portrays Robin on the show, also opted for a full black gown. On the other hand, Dacre Montgomery (who plays Billy Hargrove) wore an all-white suit and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) appeared in his bright cobalt-blue suit.

David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, was seen in a black and white suit. Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) was seen in similar dressing with black sunglasses. See pictures below.

Later in the night, Ferguson, Wolfhard, and Schnapp posed with Sadie Sink (Maxine "Max" Mayfield). Harbour was seen in fun pictures with Ryder and Brown, that was loved by many. Take a look at a few of them.

