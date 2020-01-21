Netflix All Set To Stream Studio Ghibli Films Starting February

Studio Ghibli fans are in for a big surprise this February as all the iconic films of the Japanese animation studio are going to be available on Netflix. Netflix has announced that it has acquired streaming rights to all 21 of the Studio Ghibli’s animated feature films. The list includes Oscar-winning Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, and Princess Mononoke.

Sending these titles your way and sending some hugs too ❤️ https://t.co/hrR6u040Iw — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 20, 2020

'Scoob' And Other Upcoming Animated Films In 2020 That You Cannot Afford To Miss

Studio Ghibli films are popular throughout Asia, Europe and Latin America. The studio had reportedly passed deals in the past to release their films on digital media. Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki said that the studio is now ready to embrace the revolution and reach to a wider audience through Netflix.

In a statement released this Monday, he made it clear that the studio has heard out its fans around the world and it has decided to stream its films on the digital platform. He also said that in today’s world there are many ways through which a great film can reach its audiences. He hoped that the world will discover their films through this experience.

Animated Movies On Netflix You Must Add To Your Watchlist Now

Barring United States, Canada, and Japan, Netflix will release the films all over the world from February to April. The first batch of films will roll out on February 1, 2020. The first batch will consist of classic movies from the studio like, My Neighbor Totoro, whose character became Ghibli’s mascot, and the studio’s first production Castle In The Sky. According to a media report, Netflix has also agreed to provide subtitles in 28 languages and dubbing in 20 languages.

Studio Ghibli was founded in 1985 by animation directors Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki, and Isao Takahata in Japan. The studio went on to become the most acclaimed animation companies in the world. The films of Studio Ghibli were not available to watch online outside Japan and North America for a long period.

The studio has also won an Academy Award and the Critics’ Choice Award for Spirited Away as the Best Animated Feature in 2003. Four other films of Studio Ghibli Howl’s Moving Castle, The Wind Rises, The Tale of the Princess Kaguya, and When Marnie Was There have also received Oscar nominations.

Best Animated Action Movies To Start Your New Year On A Happy Note

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.