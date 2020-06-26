Sumeet Vyas Shares Heartfelt Post For Wife Ekta Kaul, Calls Her Most ‘awesome Mommy’

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul became parents to a beautiful baby boy on June 4, 2020. The couple is basking in their parenthood to the fullest. Sumeet and Ekta have also revealed the name of their son to be Ved Vyas. The couple has been sharing some adorable pictures and videos of their little bundle of joy, much to the happiness of their fans. Now, Sumeet took to his social media to share a beautiful post for wife Ekta, which is truly endearing to behold.

Sumeet Vyas writes a heartfelt message for Ekta Kaul

Sumeet Vyas shared a lovely picture of Ekta Kaul holding their son Ved Vyas tenderly in her arms while the latter has gone into a deep slumber. Ved is looking like a delightful munchkin in a printed baby cap in the picture while Ekta can be seen sporting a printed loose t-shirt. But it was the message of the Veere Di Wedding actor in the caption of the post which is truly heart-touching.

Sharing the picture, he wrote in the caption that he cannot take any credit if their son grows up to be 'awesome'. He added that he is sure that their son will grow up to be awesome as Ekta is the most awesome mommy that he has seen after his own mother. The Permanent Roommates actor then went on to say how the mother-son duo is already a team and he is just comic relief in their routine. Take a look at the actor's post.

Sumeet Vyas on his lockdown lessons

Last month, in an interaction with a news agency, Sumeet Vyas talked about the lessons that he had learned thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. The actor also revealed that these lessons could help him become a better father. The State vs Nanavati actor stated that if people are not able to learn lessons from this lockdown as human beings, then this whole ordeal would be a failed exercise.

Sumeet further added that this whole pandemic situation has happened for a reason. It made people spend more time with each other, themselves, and question how they go about things. The TVF Tripling actor then talked about how humans wanted to consume everything nature had to offer without anything to give in return. He then added that was the biggest lesson that he had learned in lockdown.

