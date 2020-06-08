Ekta Kaul Shares An Adorable Pic Of Dad Sumeet Vyas Napping Alongside His Newborn Son

Sumeet Vyas and his wife, Ekta Kaul, recently welcomed home their newborn son, Ved. Ekta Kaul has now shared the first photo of her son on her official Instagram story. In the adorable photo, Ved is seen sleeping alongside his dad, Sumeet Vyas.

Ekta Kaul shares the first picture of her newborn son, Ved Vyas

Above is the image that Ekta Kaul shared on her official Instagram story. In the image, baby Ved is sleeping on his tiny bed with a blanket covering his body. Ved's father, Sumeet Vyas, is also in the photo and is peacefully sleeping alongside his baby. Ekta Kaul also tagged the image with the caption, "#1 Dad", referring to Sumeet Vyas.

Ved was born only a few days ago and the news of his birth was shared by Sumeet Vyas on his official Twitter page. In his post on Twitter, Sumeet Vyas revealed that the child was a bit and his name was going to be Ved. He then added that he and his wife were "acting cliché" and were smothering the child whenever they could. Ekta Kaul had announced her pregnancy back in the month of April 2020 with a sweet Instagram photo.

It’s a boy.

Shall be called VED.

Mamma and Daddy are acting cliché ... smothering the child every few minutes... — Sumeet Vyas (@vyas_sumeet) June 4, 2020

The lessons that Sumeet Vyas learnt that will help him be a better father

Last month, in an interview with a news agency, Sumeet Vyas talked about the lessons that he had learnt thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. He also revealed that these lessons could help him become a better father. The actor stated that if people are not able to learn lessons from this lockdown as human beings, then this whole ordeal would be a failed exercise.

Sumeet Vyas further added that this whole pandemic has happened for a reason. It made people spend time with each other, themselves, and question how they went about things. The actor then talked about how humans wanted to consume everything nature had to offer without anything to give in return. He added that that was the biggest lesson that he had learned in lockdown. He was also sure that this experience would help him as a parent when he moved on to that journey.

