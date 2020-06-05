Sumeet Vyas Speaks About Naming His Son After The Great Sage Ved Vyas

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul welcomed a baby boy on Thursday, June 4. The actor took to his Twitter account to share the news with his fans and added that they have decided to name the child Ved. As soon as the actor declared the name of his son on social media, fans flooded the post with comments. Read on:

Why did Sumeet Vyas name his son Ved?

It’s a boy.

Shall be called VED.

Mamma and Daddy are acting cliché ... smothering the child every few minutes... — Sumeet Vyas (@vyas_sumeet) June 4, 2020

Fans of the actor stated that he will be called ‘Ved Vyas’ who was a great sage. Sumeet Vyas reportedly told an entertainment portal that he had decided that if they give birth to a son, he will be naming him Ved. Sumeet Vyas allegedly implied that it is no coincidence that his son’s name is similar to the great sage. He added that they plan on calling him, Ved Vyas.

Fans of the actor loved Sumeet Vyas and his wife Ekta Kaul's choice for their son's name. Fans complimented the new parents on their decision of naming their son after the saint. Sage Ved Vyas is known for writing Puranas, Vedas as well as the Mahabharata. Fans of the actor are saying that his son will recreate history by writing the new Mahabharat. In the honour of sage Ved Vyas, the festival of Guru Purnima is celebrated in India.

Fans react to Sumeet Vyas' son's name

Ved Vyas - what a lovely name! Will be the best script writer of all time. — ami (@amisha007) June 4, 2020

Ved Vyas. Well played Baba. Ab toh dobara Mahabharat likhi jaayegi! Congratulations. — Navjot Gulati (@Navjotalive) June 4, 2020

So he is VED Vyas !! — अबोध शिशु (@Utkarsh78259188) June 4, 2020

Congratulations to "Rishi" Ved Vyas 🤘🤘 — Piyush Pawar (@piyushpawar91) June 4, 2020

The couple welcomed the baby when the cyclone Nisarg had gripped the city of Mumbai. There was heavy rainfall along with cyclone warnings. Sumeet Vyas reportedly told the entertainment portal that his son took their lives with a ‘storm’ as he entered the world. However, he stated that they are all fine and safe. Sumeet Vyas also revealed that when he was born in Jodhpur, the city had experienced a flood after experiencing a drought.

In April 2020, Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul had revealed that they were expecting their first child together. They posted an adorable picture on their Instagram to make the big announcement. Ekta Kaul had shared a picture with husband Sumeet Vyas and captioned it as, “Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Jr. Kaul Vyas (soon). Created, directed and produced by us, Sumeet Vyas and I,". Sumeet Vyas had also shared a similar picture on his Instagram account with a caption that read, “Spending all that time at home, can be fruitful in many ways. In my case, it's life-altering. #cooljr is on its way."

