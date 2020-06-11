Sumeet Vyas Feels 'completely Enamoured' By Son Ved, Shares New Experiences Of Fatherhood

New dad Sumeet Vyas feels overwhelmed with love and joy as he cannot stop obsessing over his newborn son Ved. He shared his experiences of fatherhood with a national daily and revealed that since it has been only six days since the arrival of the little one, his family has been settling in and getting into the rhythm of things. The Permanent Roommates actor went onto state that the baby demands a lot of attention for which he is getting used to the sleepless nights and 'dad duties'.

Read | Ekta Kaul shares an adorable pic of dad Sumeet Vyas napping alongside his newborn son

Sumeet spoke about the joy of holding his baby in his arms and said that the feeling is completely different from that of a would-be dad who thinks about the future. He claimed that he has been obsessing over his newborn in ways that he found weird previously. He admitted to feeling enamoured by little Ved's mere presence and said that he does not care what others will think of his behaviour.

Read | Here is the net worth of the new 'Tripling', Sumeet Vyas & Ekta Kaul with little Ved

The Tripling actor also shared that Ekta delivered his son at his aunt's maternity home which had no other patient. He said that the decision to have the baby at his aunt's facility turned out to be a blessing as he did not have to worry about COVID-19. His aunt also arranged for home-cooked food and took care of their comfort at the maternity home.

Looking back at his wife's last trimester in the pregnancy, Sumeet said that the lockdown gave him a chance to spend quality time with Ekta and also take care of her needs as she neared the delivery date. He shared that the lockdown has made him appreciate little things and reflect on his life and not take things for granted. He feels grateful for getting the quality time to spend with his child too which might not have happened otherwise as he would have been working or shooting.

Read | Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul welcome a baby boy, check out his name

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul tied the knot in September 2018. The couple announced that they are expecting their first child in April this year. They welcomed the baby on June 4 and announced his name on Twitter.

It’s a boy.

Shall be called VED.

Mamma and Daddy are acting cliché ... smothering the child every few minutes... — Sumeet Vyas (@vyas_sumeet) June 4, 2020

Read | Sumeet Vyas speaks about naming his son after the great sage Ved Vyas

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.