Sumona Chakravarti's Adorabble Pictures With Her Pet Dogs Will Melt Your Heart

The Kapil Sharma show fame Sumona Chakravarti has been spending her time in quarantine with her family and her pet dogs Bubbles and Rooney. Apparently, the actor is very fond of dogs and received one as a gift, a few years back. Sumona Chakravarti often shares adorable selfies with her pets on her Instagram account and her fans cannot stop gushing over how lucky she is, to have them. Here are some of Sumona Chakravarti's best pictures with her pet dogs that will melt your heart:

Sumona Chakravarti's heart-melting pictures with her dogs

Sumona Chakravarti shared these pictures of her pet dog Bubbles, on her Instagram account. She shared that she received this pet dog as a gift on her birthday and that, it was the best thing that ever happened to her. She also shared a selfie with her pet, making a statement that she cannot do without them. In another heart-melting picture, she carried her pet in a bag and shared a picture of it.

Another bunch of pictures we found on Sumona Chakravarti's Instagram account is a picture of her other pet, Rooney. She shared a picture on his 12th birthday, writing a loving note for her pet in the caption. She also expressed her feelings in the picture. In one picture, Sumona Chakravarti also mentioned how much she loves them and how she gets unconditional love in return.

This picture on Sumona Chakravarti's Instagram is proof that her pets are the only thing she needs when sick. She shared this picture of her cuddling her dogs and in the caption, she mentioned that snuggling them was the best medication to get away from her sickness.

Sumona Chakravarti is popular for the various comical character she plays on the Kapil Sharma Show. The actor is famous for mimicking various stars as well as her comic timing. As soon as the actor takes up the stage, the limelight follows her. However, this one time when she took her pet out for an event, she happily let her pet dog Bubbles take the limelight away from her. Sumona Chakravarti shared this on her Instagram account.

