Chinmay Mandlekar Shares Throwback Poster Of 'Farzand' As Film Completes 2 Yrs; Read

Chinmay Mandlekar's Farzand made headlines upon its release and took the box office by storm back in 2018. The movie received stupendous responses and it went on to become one of the highest-grossing films in the Marathi film industry. On its second anniversary, Chinmay Madlekar took to his Instagram and shared a throwback poster of one of the highest-grossing Marathi films.

Chinmay Mandlekar shares a throwback poster of 'Farzand'

On the completion of the film's second anniversary yesterday, Chinmay Mandlekar, who essays the lead role in the movie, took to his Instagram and celebrated the day on the occasion of the film getting two years old. He shared a throwback poster on his Instagram handle. He accompanied the throwback poster with an interesting caption, ''1st June. 2 years of a film that is trendsetter in many ways. 'Farzand'.'' The lead actor even tagged his fellow actors who were playing pivotal roles in the movie.

Check out the post shared by Chinmay Mandlekar

Digpal Lanjekar's directorial Farzand features several prominent actors. The 2018 epic-historical-drama-War flick features Chinmay Mandlekar, Prasad Oak, Ankit Mohan, Mrinal Kulkarni, and Mrunmayee Deshpande in prominent roles. Farzand sheds light on the life of warriors and it specifically focuses on Kondaji Farzand and his major life event where he along with his fellow warriors fight a battle with Adil Shah with aims to take hold of the Panhala Fort.

With a realistic script by the director himself, this film managed to garner the praise of several critics and viewers. The film is even made available on various OTT platforms including Hotstar.

Based on real-life events, Chinmay Mandlekar essays the role of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Prasad Oak essays the role of Bahirji Naik; who is the spy, Mrinal Kulkarni as Rajmata Jijabai Bhosale, Ankit Mohan as Kondaji Farzand and Mrunmayee Deshpande as Kesar.

Digpal Lanjekar's Farzand has managed to captivate the attention of the viewers majorly with its storyline and showcases the struggles of the brave warrior. The performances including the strong script and the characters add to the movie's positives and that makes the film to be engaging and an interesting to watch. Have a look at the trailer of the movie featuring Chinmay Mandlekar:

