KGF Actor Yash’s Daughter Arya Singing Lullaby To Her Baby Brother Will Melt Your Heart

Kannada actor Yash, better known for his role Prashanth Neel’s K.G.F: Chapter 1, is currently quarantining with his family. He and his wife Radhika Pandit are blessed with two adorable munchkins. The happy family has been regularly sharing on social media what they are up to during this lockdown period but the latest one will sway your heart away.

ALSO READ | 'KGF' Star Yash Will Be Seen Sharing The Screen With THIS Actor In His Next Film

Baby Arya puts her brother to sleep

Recently, KGF actor Yash’s wife, Radhika Pandit took to social media to share an adorable video of their children. In the video, the actor’s daughter, Arya is seen trying to put her brother to sleep. The little one is singing a lullaby to her baby brother as he adorably looks at her.

ALSO READ | 'KGF' Makers Furious After Yash-starrer Screened Illegally On TV, Post Screenshot

However, the baby boy tries to move a bit to which baby Arya holds on to him tightly. Arya then even bends down to give her brother a little kiss as she puts him to sleep. The notorious baby boy then pulls his sister’s hair to which Arya calls out to her father, Yash and also tells her brother to not do so.

Radhika Pandit further captioned the video as, “And just like that our baby girl turns 18months today!! Hope our lil baby sitter made u smile!! P.S : I am sure she is imitating my Dad”. KGF actor Yash and his wife, Radhika Pandit are heard laughing in the background as they watch their munchkins portray their love for each other in the purest manner. The video is has been shedding sibling goals to almost everyone on social media.

ALSO READ | 'KGF: Chapter 2' Makers Resume Work Amid Lockdown, Music Composition Begins

Take a look at the video here:

Radhika Pandit and KGF actor Yash were blessed with their daughter, Arya in December 2018. The couple then had a son in October 2019. The two siblings are the highlight of the actors' social media accounts and always steal all the attention with their adorable antics.

On the work front, Yash was last seen in Prashanth Neel’s period drama, K.G.F: Chapter 1. He will be next seen in the sequel to the same by the title, K.G.F: Chapter 2. The movie is currently in its filming stage and is expected to release in October 2020. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, there could be a delay in the same. K.G.F: Chapter 2 also stars Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in the shoes of the antagonist. The film will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

ALSO READ | 'KGF' Star Yash's Wife Radhika Pandit Is Thanks Fans For Showering Love On Their Son

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.