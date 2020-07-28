Sunil Grover Takes A 'break' From Social Media And Fans Can't Stop Laughing; Here's Why

Comedian Sunil Grover, following the trend of a social media detox, took to Instagram to say that he was taking a ‘break from social media’. However, Grover’s social media detox seems to differ from conventional social media detoxes. Grover’s post read, “Too much happening. Taking a break from social media. See you after 10-12 hours”. Further, Sunil Grover captioned the Instagram post as, “Need a break”. Several fans liked and commented on Sunil Grover’s Instagram post. While some found Sunil Grover’s ‘brief social media break’ to be hysterical, some showered their love on the comedian in the comments section. You can check out Sunil Grover’s Instagram post here:

Sunil Grover’s Twitter

Sunil Grover is extremely active on Twitter. Further, the comedian also has a huge fan following on the social media platform. As of late, Grover enjoys 5.9 million followers on Twitter. Sunil Grover often shares hilarious tweets. Further, he also uses the platform to wish his loved ones. Recently, Grover took to Twitter to talk about Abhishek Bachchan’s new web series, Breathe: Into the Shadows. In his rather hysterical Tweet, Grover questioned the C16 mystery that was featured in the end. Further, he also requested Amazon Prime video to solve the mystery for him. Sunil Grover’s Tweet has received about 5.8k likes, 198 Retweets and counting. Further, several fans also commented on Sunil Grover’s tweet. You can check out Sunil Grover’s Tweet here:

#BreatheS2 khatam ho gaya but I want to know C-16 akhir hai kya.@primevideoin aap logo ko pata hai toh DM kardo please. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) July 27, 2020

Mujhe bhi jaanna hai . But ab next season mein hi pata chalega . Ye baahubali ko kattappa ne kyu maara jaise hogaya hai :P — Samina Shaikh (@saminaUFshaikh) July 27, 2020

This must be Abhishek's house number in the series. Whoever has stolen his happiness has been killed. The person between him and the character Shirley is his wife. So.... — Sudarshan (@apanbola) July 27, 2020

Sunil Grover’s shows

Sunil Grover is well known for his comedy character in Kapil Sharma’s show, Comedy Nights with Kapil. Grover played several roles in Comedy Nights with Kapil, these roles include Gutthi, Rinku Bhabi, and Dr. Mashoor Gulati. However, Grover left the show after he reportedly had a difference of opinion with the host of the show, Kapil Sharma. Grover has also showcased his talent in the Indian reality show, Comedy Circus. Further, he has also made an appearance in Bollywood films, some of which include Gabbar is Back, Family: Ties of Blood, and Coffee with D.

All images sourced from Sunil Grover’s Instagram

