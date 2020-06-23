Sunil Grover Has A Message For 'paid Trollers' After Tweet Supporting Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s friends have also directly or indirectly been related in the ongoing controversy over criticism for the actor in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. On one hand, those known to be close to him have also been at the receiving end of online abuse and some have also quit Twitter, the Dabangg star is also receiving support from some celebrities. One of them was Sunil Grover, who had written an appreciation post for him amid the row.

READ: Sunil Grover Writes Appreciation Post For Salman Khan Amid Online Flak Over Sushant Singh

The tweet had not gone down well with a section and Sunil took note of the negative messages for him. The actor-comedian had a hilarious message for the ‘paid trollers’ after his tweet on Sunday.

The Bharat star wrote, “I have a feeling that I might start to love putting the paid trollers to work” and joking asked God to ‘save him from the amusement.’

Here’s the tweet

Kahin ab mujhe paid trollers ko kaam pe lagane main maza na aane lag jaye. God please save me from this new amusement. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) June 23, 2020

The post received mixed responses from fans, some praising him and others trolled him for supporting Salman.

No one can save you.

Go for it

Tit for tat. — Tulipshah (@Tulipshah1) June 23, 2020

Kya baat hai sunil ✊😂 — Ayesha♡ (@masoom_siii) June 23, 2020

Paid trollrs ke chakkar me aam Janata ki Najaro me mt gir jana — Anil (@26anil) June 23, 2020

On Sunday, Sunil had tweeted in support of his Bharat co-star Salman Khan, and wrote that he had love and respect for his senior. The post has received 50.2K likes and 8.1 K retweets, and 13K comments were divided, some supporting him and Salman, while others slamming him for the post.

I love and respect Salman Sir. ❤️ — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) June 21, 2020

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Sunil Grover, Pooja Bhatt, Other Celebs In Shock And Grief

Meanwhile, Salman had broken his silence on the flak, a day before, and urged his fans not to feel bad over the comments from Sushant’s fans. He asked them to empathise with their pain of losing a loved one. This was after fans had dug out old reports and alleged comments involving Salman-Sushant, and locals in Patna, Sushant’s hometown, demonstrated at Salman’s Being Human outlet in the city.

READ: Kapil Sharma Reveals He Would Love To Work With Sunil Grover; Calls Him 'a Fine Actor'

READ: Sunil Grover Comments On Shot-at-home Content; Shares His Experience

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.