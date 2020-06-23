Sunil Grover shares cryptic note on 'truth & fact' after backing Salman; netizens divided

Sunil Grover has been one of the few notable names to have come out in Salman Khan’s support as the latter received flak for alleged past comments and reports involving Sushant Singh Rajput. However, the actor-comedian became a target of trolls after his appreciation post for his Bharat co-star. After taking a dig at ‘paid trollers’, Sunil shared a cryptic note within hours, on ‘truth’ and ‘fact.’

Sunil wrote that the difference between truth and fact was that fact ‘cannot be combated with reasoning’ as it was the ‘logic itself.’ The Pataakha star said, on the other hand, truth depended on one’s ‘perspective and experience.’

Here’s the post

The difference between truth and fact is that fact is something that cannot be combated with reasoning, for it is logic itself. But truth is something which depends on a person's perspective and experience. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) June 23, 2020

Netizens were quick to link it to Salman again. Some felt he was supporting the Dabangg star to protect his career, and some even called him ‘Salman ka bhakt’. They also used hashtags like #JusticeforSushantSinghRajput and #BoycottSunil Grover.

A few netizens, however, came out in his support with hashtags like #WeStandBySunilGrover.

Here are the reactions

Salman ka bhakt sunil grover — pandit pawar (@pandit_pawar8) June 23, 2020

Everything changes, nothing remains the same. But as we grow one thing remains same and that's the bond with you SG ❤️🤗😊

We are with you till the end of our lives 😍❤️🔥, #LoveForSG #WeStandBySunilGrover — paarth bhatt (@whopaarthbhatt) June 23, 2020

I used to respect u a lot .But now I think u don't deserve our respect! Truth is what is very much related to facts. When facts r clear that is what is truth!#JusticeForShushantSinghRajput — Heartquotes (@Lifejourney123) June 23, 2020

Right Sir👍👍✌️🧐 — Aakash Kumar Paswan (@AakashK05940264) June 23, 2020

You are the only true friend of salman — salman khan (@Salmantweets2u) June 23, 2020

On Sunday, Sunil had tweeted that he loved and respected Salman Khan. This was amid intense online reactions against Salman, with netizens citing some of his alleged statements and speculative negative reports between him and Sushant. On Tuesday, he quipped that he felt that he was putting ‘paid trollers’ to work and asked God to save him from the ‘amusement.’

