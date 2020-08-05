'Ramayan' Actor Sunil Lahri Shares An Adorable Childhood Memory With His Brother; See Pic

Sunil Lahri has been garnering immense love from the audience ever since the popular mythological show, Ramayan started re-airing. Sunil essayed the role of Laxman in the 1987 drama. The actor has also been quite active on social media wherein he often entices his fans with some throwback pictures and videos. Recently, he shared an adorable childhood picture of himself with his brother.

Sunil Lahri shares a throwback picture with brother

In the picture, a young Sunil can be seen sporting a naughty smile while his brother Shailendra Lahri can be seen giving out an intense expression, nevertheless looking super cute. Sunil can also be seen wearing a watch in the picture. The actor describes the picture to be a fond memory with his younger brother. He also stated in the caption that he was fond of wearing a watch during his childhood days, which explains his sporting a watch in the throwback picture. The Ramayan actor has surely managed to take his die-hard fans on a trip down the memory lane. Take a look at the picture shared by the actor:

Sunil Lahri flaunts his mustache look

The actor recently also shared a bunch of selfies on his social media, taking fans by surprise. In the pictures shared by the actor, he could be seen showing off his fresh look in a mustache which makes him look unrecognizable. In the first picture, the Baharon Ke Manzil actor looks dashing with a pair of black shades and a white suit. He can also be seen sporting a maroon shirt to complete the look.

In the second picture shared by the actor, he can be seen wearing a traditional attire which goes well with his bearded look. In the last two pictures, the Janam Kundli actor can be seen donning a casual, everyday attire which has been pulled off with a lot of confidence and style.

The actor also has mentioned in the caption for the post that clothes can bring a lot of difference in a person’s personality. He has further stated how the same person looks completely different in a different set of clothes. Take a look at the pictures.

