'Ramayan Encyclopedia' Cover To Be Unveiled By PM Modi At Ayodhya On August 5

As Ayodhya is gearing up for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to launch the cover page of a ‘Ramayan Encyclopedia’ on August 5, as per reports. Prime Minister Modi along with cabinet ministers, will attend the ceremony on August 5 in Ayodhya that will mark the beginning of the construction of Ram Temple. Uttar Pradesh government culture department's - Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan - is preparing the Ramayan Encyclopedia.

Speaking to a news publication, Ayodhya Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay said that Ramayan encyclopedia will be a source of valuable information on Lord Ram for all, especially the younger generation. He added that the logo for the encyclopedia has been borrowed from a carving on the front gate of a 10th-century temple in Cambodia - which is said to be the oldest description of Ramayan in the world.

READ | NCP backs off as CM Uddhav plans Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Bhoomi Pujan' visit amid Pawar's jibe

READ | Shiv Sena wants ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi invited to Ayodhya; appends ongoing events to Ramayana

The Ayodhya verdict

The Constitution Bench of the SC in its verdict on November 9, 2019, awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties, after a 40-day marathon hearing. It directed the Centre to formulate a scheme within three months which will be responsible for building a temple. On the other hand, the SC ordered that an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya would be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

READ | Massive finding at Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi: Shivaling, broken idols & pillars excavated

Ram Mandir Trust formation & meetings

Prime Minister Modi had announced the formation of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in the Lok Sabha on February 5, with his own former Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra heading the construction committee. The committee has met several times and has invited the PM to lay the foundation stone when the construction begins. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on March 25 performed special puja and shifted Ram Lalla from the makeshift temple in Ayodhya to another a pre-fabricated temple in the same premises.

READ | Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Soil & water from Badrinath, Mahakaleshwar reach Ayodhya