Watched All 'Ramayan' Reruns? Take This Quiz & Test Knowledge Of The Epic Saga

Ramayan has several shows and movies made by different people to teach generations about the epic. In the time of lockdown, Ramayan had become one of the most-watched shows. Many viewers of the classic show have watched it in the lockdown. So here is a quiz for the people who have watched the show to check how much you remember from the show.

Ramayana quiz

1. What was the name of the forest where Lord Rama, Lakshmana and Goddess Sita stayed during exile?

Aranya Aranyak Dandakaranya Karanya

2. What miraculous story is told about Sita's birth?

Sita's mother and father conceived her after drinking a sacred potion Sita's mother and father found her in a furrow in sacred earth Sita's mother and father conceived her naturally Sita's mother realized she was pregnant after dreaming of a white elephant

​​​​​​3. What was the name of a bow that was used by Lord Rama in Goddess Sita Swayamvar to marry her?

Pinaka Pindaka Anandaka Rulapand

4. What happens when Rama goes the bow of Siva?

Bhargava, another incarnation of Vishnu, takes it out of his hand The bow bursts into flame when he touches it. He is not able to lift it He is able to lift it, string it, and break it in two

5. How does Rama react when he is told he must go into exile?

He decides to kill Bharata and take his throne back He screams at Kaikeyi He is calm, expressing concern only for his mother and father He decides to raise an army and wage war against Bharata

6. Why were Sugreev and Bali locking horns?

Bali assumed Sugreev was dead and took over his throne Bali had cheated on Sugreev Bali had attacked Sugreev's kingdom Someone made them fight

7. While abducting Sita, Ravana takes the help of this demon. What is the demon's name?

Mareecha Bakasura Surpanakha Kumbhakarna

8. When Rama and company go in search of Sita, Hanuman crosses an ocean to reach Lanka, the kingdom of Ravana, in one giant leap. However, before taking the giant leap, Hanuman was unaware of his own capabilities. Who informs Hanuman that he is indeed capable of jumping over the ocean?

Jambavanta Rama Sugriva Lord Shiva

9. Who was entrusted with the responsibility of building the bridge to Lanka

Nal and Neel Hanuman and Sugriva Vishwakarma Hanuman and Jambavanta

10. Who killed Indrajit, the son of Ravana?

Rama Vibheeshana Hanuman Lakshmana

Answers:

Dandakaranya Sita's mother and father found her in a furrow in sacred earth Pinaka He is able to lift it, string it, and break it in two He is calm, expressing concern only for his mother and father Bali assumed Sugreev was dead and took over his throne Mareecha Jambavanta Nal and Neel Lakshmana

