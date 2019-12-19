Deepika Padukone Beats Alia Bhatt As The Highest Earning Celeb In Forbes Celebrity List

Forbes releases its Forbes Celebrity 100 list for 2019 based on the assessment of their wealth. Every year, Forbes evaluates Indian celebrities and lists them down after careful curation. This time around, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt have broken into the top 10. Check out the top 10 highest earning celebrities in 2019 below:

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt have reportedly earned more from advertisements and brand integrations last year than stars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The 33-year-old actor Deepika Padukone reportedly brought in ₹75 crores from brand tie-ups, Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, earned ₹68 crores. Gully Boy actor Alia became one of the top 10 earning celebrities despite having just two film releases. Check out the list of estimated brand earnings made by celebrities.

Akshay Kumar - ₹100 crores Ranveer Singh - ₹84 crores Deepika Padukone - ₹75 crores Amitabh Bachchan - ₹72 crores Alia Bhatt - ₹68 crores Shah Rukh Khan - ₹56 crores Varun Dhawan - ₹48 crores Salman Khan - ₹40 crores Kareena Kapoor Khan - ₹32 crores Katrina Kaif - ₹30 crores

On the work front

Alia Bhatt is currently working on multiple film projects all due next year. The actor will be seen in GanguBai Kathiawadi which will release in September 2020. Alia has other films like Brahmastra and Sadak 2 lined up too. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Chhapaak. The film will deal with the story of an acid attack survivor and is due release on January 10, 2020.

