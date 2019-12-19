Ranveer Brar To Sarash Goila: Celebrity Chefs Who Made It To Forbes Celebrity 100

Forbes is out with its annual list of Celebrity 100, and this year, Akshay Kumar with a reported earning of Rs 293.25 crore has climbed up the ladder to the second position. The first position was occupied by cricketer Virat Kohli. This time, some of the celebrity chefs have also made to the Forbes Celebrity 100 list. Here are names of the chefs that made it to the annual Forbes list of 2019:

1: Ranveer Brar

Ranveer Brar is the second-highest earning celebrity chef on the list. He is often seen in his popular travel television shows Himalayas - The Offbeat Adventure and Chakh Le India. The sophisticated chef started his career at the five-star kitchens and later as the head of banquets at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Prime Minister's Residence. Last year, Ranveer premiered a show on Living Foodz called Station Master's Tiffin, which explored India's regional cuisine and sub-cultures along the Indian Railways routes. Ranveer is also a judge in the show Masterchef India 2019. Ranveer's reported net worth is Rs 4.99 crores in 2019.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Trumps Salman Khan To Jump To #1 On Forbes 2019 Celebrity 100 List

2: Vikas Khanna

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna is best known for his Michelin-starred Manhattan restaurant Junoon. His restaurant Junoon in New York is one of the most well-known spots for Indian food. The restaurant has received a Michelin star for six consecutive years. Vikas is also a popular face on cooking and food shows on television. He also does a bunch of brand endorsements. He has done a television appearance for a considered period of time. Now, he is a judge on the new season of Masterchef India, which began in December. Vikas's reported net worth is Rs 3.75 crores in 2019.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone To Kalki Koechlin: Celebrities Who Aced The Short Hairdo

3: Saransh Goila:

Another star chef who made to the list is Saransh Goila. He won a cooking game show in 2011 and has risen in the chef ranks since. Now the founder of an eponymous quick-serve chain called Goila Butter Chicken. The chef appeared as a guest judge on the show Masterchef Australia, challenging contestants to recreate his signature butter chicken dish. Saransh holds a record for the 'Longest road journey by a chef', travelling across India to discover regional cuisines, for 100 days. With a large social media following, Saransh is the one who champions the Indian food, he has also been the face of brands such as Cinepolis, Alpenliebe and Samsung Galaxy. Saransh's reported net worth is Rs 1.41 crores in 2019.

Also Read | TV Breakups In 2019: Shweta Tiwari To Srishty Rode; Celebrities Who Parted Ways

Also Read | Kapil Sharma, Jay Bhanushali And Other Celebrities Who Became Proud Parents In 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.