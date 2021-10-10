'Super Dancer 4' Winner: 7-year-old Florina Lifts Trophy, Wins Prize Money Of Rs 15 Lakh

The dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 recently wrapped its finale episode. The show saw seven-year-old girl Florina Gogoi from Jorhat, Assam, take home the winning trophy. The winner was awarded Rs 15 lakh while her skipper, Tushar Shetty, got Rs 5 lakh. The duo of choreographer-contestant, Tushar and Florina, is fondly called 'FloTus' by their fans. The show's grand finale took place on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

Super Dancer 4 winner Florina competed with four other contestants during the finale episode. Her competitors were Sanchit Chanana, Esha Mishra, Pruthviraj Kongari and Neerja Tiwary. Geeta Kapur, Anurag Basu, and Shilpa Shetty judged the kid's dance reality show on Sony TV. Raghav Juyal and singer Badshah joined the three judges during the finale episode. Ritvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi served as the show hosts.

Florina's journey in Super Dancer 4

Florina Gogoi, who won Super Dancer 4, did not have a smooth journey throughout the show. The contestant was often told by the judges to improve her dance. Her passion for dance did not let her down, as she did improve herself with every performance. Florina and Tushar's final performance received a standing ovation by all the judges. She and Tushar wore purple coloured costumes and gave a power pack performance. Impressed by Florina's dance, Badshah told her he was her fan. He also promised Florina that he would attend her first stage show.

Florina Gogoi and Tushar on their Super Dancer 4 win

Taking to Instagram, Florina's team expressed how she felt after lifting the winning trophy. Sharing photos with the trophy, she wrote, "Cannot even express how overwhelming & beautiful I feel holding this trophy right here. Couldn't have done this without your support. I saw screenshots, messages, reposts etc... Thank you for your immense votes." She further thanked her Guru and the judges. She wrote, "Thank you my Shetyyyyyyy @tusharshetty95 for working hard on me and making me a better dancer. Thank you to all the judges for guiding and blessing me. This journey was indeed gracious." Taking to social media, Tushar Shetty wrote, "My WINNER. I Love You @florina_gogoi__ We Love Y'all, Thank You for making My Little Flowww WIN." Both Florina and Tushar have a good social media presence with hundreds of thousands of followers.

Image: Instagram/@florina_gogoi_