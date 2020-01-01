Supergirl Season 5: Will Lena And Kara Join Hands Again Post Crisis On Infinite Earths?

The Supergirl character Lena Luthor which is portrayed by actor Katie McGrath, became an unfortunate victim of the Crisis in the last season. The epic battle saw Earth 38 bring demolished by the anti-matter wave and Lena was one of the major casualties of the war along with many of the team members of Supergirl. Lena had agreed to help the team in this difficult phase, not out of friendship but to save the life of billions of innocent people. But the Anti-Monitor had the last laugh and Lena along with the rest of the team disintegrated with Earth 38. There are two more episodes to go for the conclusion to the epic battle which may see the return of Lena and may also focus on her relationship with Kara.

Lena's 'fixing humanity' idea was taken on impulse

The two may also find a scope to repent in this situation as they both were equally at fault for their relationship turning sour. Lena was indeed hurt but her idea of 'fixing' the humanity was a decision taken on impulse. It was only because of Malefic's help that the Q waves did not have some dangerous consequences and also foiled Lena's plans. If Lena returns after the Crisis, the storyline will also go on to focus on the Leviathan and the fight against Gamemnea which is essayed by Cara Buono and Rama Khan portrayed by Mitch Pileggi.

The makers have revealed that this season will revolve around Lena and Supergirl's relationship

This may also play an important role in reuniting two friends. The showrunner Jessica Queller also spoke about Lena and Kara's relationship with a publication. She said the fifth season revolves mainly around their relationship. She also said that she cannot make the dreams of all the fans come true but also hinted that if they care about Lena and Supergirl's relationship, they have a lot to be looking forward to this season. The makers had reportedly also hinted that the season will also be about the 'fight for Lena's soul'.

