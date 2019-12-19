Crisis On Infinite Earths: Is The Supergirl Cast Going To Be In The Spotlight?

The third part of the Arrowverse's biggest event, Crisis On Infinite Earths, made its premiere on CW's Flash, on December 10, 2019. Fans will now have to wait patiently for the next entry of the Event which will make its premiere on CW's Arrow, on January 14, 2020, right after the end of the Christmas holidays. However, thought the fourth part of Crisis will be on Arrow, based on the twist and the cliffhanger from part three, fans can now expect the cast from Supergirl to be at the front and centre in the event's next entry.

Supergirl to take the spotlight in Crisis On Infinite Earths Part Four

In the Crisis On Infinite Earths' latest part, fans saw Pariah (Tom Cavanagh) teleport the seven Paragons away from the Waverider, sending them to the Vanishing Point to save them from the Anti-Monitor's wrath. The seven chosen Paragons are Flash (Grant Gustin), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Batwoman (Ruby Rose), Martian Manhunter (David Harewood), White Canary (Caity Lotz), Earth-96's Superman (Brandon Routh) and Ryan Choi, who is a completely new character introduced in part three and is played by Osric Chau. But in an unexpected twist that has left fans eagerly awaiting the next entry into the event, Earth-96's Superman was killed off and was replaced by Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer).

Lex Luthor used the Book of Destiny to switch places with Superman, essentially ruthlessly killing Superman to save himself. Lex also slyly made himself a Paragon by changing his destiny using the book. Amusingly, Lex achieved this feat by casually writing over Superman's destiny in the book using a sharpie. With Lex unexpectedly taking the spot of the seventh Paragon, three of the seven Paragons are now from Supergirl's main cast.

Melissa Benoist's Supergirl, who is the lead in CW's Supergirl show, is the Paragon of Hope, while David Harewood's Martian Manhunter, who is another main cast member, is the Paragon of Honor. Brandon Routh's Superman was meant to be the Paragon of Truth, however, the tile now belongs to Lex Luthor after he killed and replaced Superman. Though Lex fitting into the role of the Paragon of Truth is highly unlikely. Due to this, fans can expect a few more twists in the story of Crisis, as Lex Luthor is a character known for his deceiving and calculating nature.

With three of the seven Paragons being from CW's Supergirl, it seems that the Arrowverse writers are giving a lot of importance to the titular hero's mythos. It is likely that the cast from Supergirl will be in the spotlight for the majority of Crisis part four. Both part four and five of the massive event will premiere on January 14, 2020, with the fourth part premiering on Arrow and the fifth on Legends of Tomorrow. Crisis part five will not only end the massive Arrowverse event but will also act as a premiere for Legends of Tomorrow Season 5.

