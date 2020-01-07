'Supermodel Of The Year 2019' Contestant Sakshi Failed To Impress The Judges Twice

MTV Supermodel of the Year 2019 started with a bang on December 22, 2019. From the first episode itself, this new season of Supermodel of the year 2019 looked very exciting. The show helps in grooming upcoming female models and helps in transforming themselves to supermodels.

This season, the judges' panel includes popular names in the Fashion Industry such as Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Masaba Gupta and Ujjwala Raut. Anusha Dandekar will be mentoring the girls this season. This season among the top ten contestants who got through the audition round, Sakshi Shivdasani stood out, but for all the wrong reasons. Take a look.

Also Read: Supermodel Of The Year Updates: Know About The Top 10 Contestants

Also Read: Supermodel Of The Year 2019's Contestants Who Failed To Impress Ujjwala Raut

Here's what happened with Sakshi Shivdasani!

The concept of Supermodel of the year 2019 follows on the lines of testing the contestants by giving them a series of unnerving challenges to win the title of 'Supermodel of the year 2019'. This year, one contestant specifically stood out from the rest during the auditions was Sakshi Shivdasani. She is a true millennial Mumbai girl, who is just 22 years old.

During her audition round for 'Supermodel of the Year 2019' contest, she talked with a bright smile and immediately grabbed all the eyeballs. Even though most of the judges were quite amused with the multi-skilled personality of Sakshi Shivdasani, her 'jack of all trades' trait failed to impress them with respect to her blurred focus on modelling. Yet the judges entrusted her and shortlisted Sakshi Shivdasani for going ahead in the competition, with a promise that she will work hard on herself and her ultimate aim should be to see herself as a supermodel.

Also Read: 'Supermodel Of The Year' To See Judges Malaika Arora And Milind Soman Argue

Sakshi Shivdasani in the very first task of the show didn't perform up to the judge's expectations. In fact, she did not even follow the brief given by judge Milind Soman during the task and couldn't match up to her fellow contestants, who performed the task beautifully even in a difficult situation.

With two back-to-back unimpressive performances, it seems like the journey of Sakshi Shivdasani is going to be a roller coaster ride in Supermodel of the Year 2019. Well, it will be interesting to see how Sakshi Shivdasani will manage to make a niche for herself in the coming episodes. Supermodel of the year 2019 airs every weekend on Sundays at 7 pm.

Also Read: Supermodel Of The Year 2019 - When & Where To Watch This Fashion Reality Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.