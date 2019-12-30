The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Supermodel Of The Year Updates: Know About The Top 10 Contestants

Television News

Supermodel of the year airs every weekend on Sundays at 7 pm and here are the few highlights of the show. Get to know about the contestants below, Read

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
supermodel of the year

MTV Supermodel of the year is all set to fulfil the dream of 10 aspirants and help them transform themselves from models to supermodels. The judges of the season are Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Masaba Gupta. Anusha Dandekar will be seen as the host of the show and Ujjwala Raut as the Boot camp expert. The entire season will be seeing these models going through unnerving challenges to win the title of Supermodel of the Year. The show airs every weekend on Sundays at 7 pm and here are the few highlights of the show. Get to know about the contestants below:

Read Supermodel Of The Year 2019 Episode 1 Highlights: Rap On The Ramp

Read Supermodel Of The Year 2019 - When & Where To Watch This Fashion Reality Show

Know about the contestants of Supermodel of the year

Anjali Schmuck

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV India (@mtvindia) on

 Anvita Dixit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV India (@mtvindia) on

 Renee Kanjur

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV India (@mtvindia) on

 Sakshi Shivdasani

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV India (@mtvindia) on

 Eashita Bajwa

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV India (@mtvindia) on

Amita Agarwal 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV India (@mtvindia) on

Priya Singh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV India (@mtvindia) on

Read Supermodel Elena Fernandes Flies Her 7 Rescue Cats From Mumbai To London

India’s next top model has had four successful seasons so far and has had winners gaining huge rewards for their achievements. The winners have had successful fashion careers while some have had a promising career in the entertainment industry.

Read Masaba Gupta's Debut As Judge On The MTV Show, Supermodel Of The Year

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PRIYANKA VADRA EVADES QUESTION
BJP WORKERS TARGETED IN COOCHBEHAR
CONG MISLEADING PEOPLE: G K REDDY
CONSPIRACY DURING IMRAN'S DHARNA
DHONI'S UNIQUE RECORD AGAINST KOHLI
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL