Supermodel Of The Year Updates: Know About The Top 10 Contestants

MTV Supermodel of the year is all set to fulfil the dream of 10 aspirants and help them transform themselves from models to supermodels. The judges of the season are Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Masaba Gupta. Anusha Dandekar will be seen as the host of the show and Ujjwala Raut as the Boot camp expert. The entire season will be seeing these models going through unnerving challenges to win the title of Supermodel of the Year. The show airs every weekend on Sundays at 7 pm and here are the few highlights of the show. Get to know about the contestants below:

Read Supermodel Of The Year 2019 Episode 1 Highlights: Rap On The Ramp

Read Supermodel Of The Year 2019 - When & Where To Watch This Fashion Reality Show

Know about the contestants of Supermodel of the year

Anjali Schmuck

Anvita Dixit

Renee Kanjur

Sakshi Shivdasani

Eashita Bajwa

Amita Agarwal

Priya Singh

Read Supermodel Elena Fernandes Flies Her 7 Rescue Cats From Mumbai To London

India’s next top model has had four successful seasons so far and has had winners gaining huge rewards for their achievements. The winners have had successful fashion careers while some have had a promising career in the entertainment industry.

Read Masaba Gupta's Debut As Judge On The MTV Show, Supermodel Of The Year

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.